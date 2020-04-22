Olympic gold medalist swimmer Nathan Adrian paid tribute to the healthcare workers and people on the frontline during this pandemic.
Adrian was joined by 13 other fellow sports champions that are known for their athletic achievements at the Pan American, world, and Olympic level. Each of these athletes dedicated their medal(s) from the Pan American Games to the people that are putting their lives at risk to help others as part of the #ThisMedalIsForYou initiative.
"We want to appreciate and give thanks to thousands of people," Nathan Adrian said in the inspirational video message.
He also participated in a benefit to aid the CDP COVID-19 Response Fund, which aids the Center for Disaster Philanthropy, Inc. To learn more about Nathan Adrian's fundraiser for the CDP COVID-19 Response Fund, check out the Pledge It website.
Adrian was a part of the inaugural International Swimming League (ISL), where he competed for the Los Angeles Current with four-time Olympic gold medalist Lenny Krayzelburg as his team's General Manager. He was recently featured in the inspirational "Champion's Mojo" podcast.