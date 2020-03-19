Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageNathan Adrian partakes in benefit for CDP COVID-19 Response Fund

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     53 mins ago in Sports
Five-time Olympic gold medalist swimmer Nathan Adrian is participating in a benefit to aid the CDP COVID-19 Response Fund.
Adrian revealed in a post on social media that he is donating a signed Speedo Racing Suit to Athletes for Relief as a way to help out in this challenging time. The proceeds benefit the Center for Disaster Philanthropy, Inc.
A world-class swimmer, Adrian is encouraging his fans and followers to donate for a chance to win the signed suit where all of the proceeds will go directly towards the CDP COVID-19 Response Fund. In doing so, Adrian inspired many of his fellow athletes to join in this benefit by donating their own memorabilia items in an effort to assist this cause. "#StrongerTogether," Adrian posted.
In 2019, Adrian participated in the inaugural International Swimming League (ISL), where he competed for the Los Angeles Current, with Lenny Krayzelburg as the team's General Manager.
For more information on Nathan Adrian's fundraiser for the CDP COVID-19 Response Fund, check out the following Pledge It website.
More about Nathan Adrian, Covid19, Swimmer
 
Sports Video
Latest News
Top News
UK 'can turn tide' of coronavirus in 12 weeks: Johnson
Brazil closes borders, Mexico announces first death from pandemic
Op-Ed: New UK website called 'How Much Toilet Paper?'
Canada-US border likely to be closed by Saturday: Trudeau
Q&A:Transforming genetic medicine as the medical standard of care Special
Walking the dog: a get-out-of-jail card in lockdown Spain
Hungary border chaos continues as travellers trapped in limbo
'Days of Our Lives' suspends production amid Coronavirus outbreak
Op-Ed: Houthis take northern Yemen province and now move south
Coronavirus update: Round up of positive news stories