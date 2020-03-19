Adrian
revealed in a post on social media
that he is donating a signed Speedo Racing Suit to Athletes for Relief as a way to help out in this challenging time. The proceeds benefit the Center for Disaster Philanthropy, Inc
.
A world-class swimmer, Adrian is encouraging his fans and followers to donate for a chance to win the signed suit where all of the proceeds will go directly towards the CDP COVID-19 Response Fund. In doing so, Adrian inspired many of his fellow athletes to join in this benefit by donating their own memorabilia items in an effort to assist this cause. "#StrongerTogether," Adrian posted.
In 2019, Adrian
participated in the inaugural International Swimming League (ISL), where he competed for the Los Angeles Current
, with Lenny Krayzelburg as the team's General Manager.
For more information on Nathan Adrian's fundraiser for the CDP COVID-19 Response Fund, check out the following Pledge It website
.