article imageNathan Adrian nominated for 2020 Laureus World Sports Award

By Markos Papadatos     43 mins ago in Sports
On January 15, the 20th anniversary Laureus World Sports Awards were announced, and the ceremony will take place on February 17 in Berlin.
The Laureus sports award ceremony this year will be celebrating the "Sport Unites Us" theme.
Olympic gold medalist and American freestyle swimmer Nathan Adrian has been nominated for the Laureus World "Comeback of the Year" Award.
Seven months after he was diagnosed with testicular cancer, Adrian returned to swimming and competed at the 2019 World Aquatics Championships in Gwangju. Adrian won two gold medals for Team USA in the 4 x 100 meter freestyle relay and the 4 x 100 meter mixed relay races as well as a silver medal in the 4 x 100 meter medley relay.
Adrian is nominated for the "Comeback of the Year" Award alongside tennis player Andy Murray, basketball player Kawhi Leonard, Australian rugby player Christian Lealiifano, the Liverpool Football Club, as well as German Formula 3 driver Sophia Flörsch.
In the inaugural International Swimming League (ISL) season, Adrian competed for the Los Angeles Current, with Olympian Lenny Krayzelburg as his team's General Manager.
This past November, Adrian was nominated for a Panam Sports Values Award.
For more information on the 2020 Laureus World Sports Awards, check out the Laureus official website.
