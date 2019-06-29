By By Markos Papadatos 34 mins ago in Sports American Olympic swimmer Nathan Adrian has a major reason to be proud. He will serve as an ambassador for the 2019 Lima Pan American Games. Particularly impressive about these 10 athlete ambassadors is that they were selected since they represent the core values of the Pan American Games, as well as the spirit of competition in the Olympic movement in the Americas region. The 2019 Lima Pan American Games will begin on July 26, and it is regarded as "Americas' biggest stage." It will consist of 41 countries competing and 17 days of action. To learn more about the 2019 Lima Pan American Games, check out their In other Nathan Adrian news, he will be competing for the Read More: Nathan Adrian sat down and chatted with Eight-time Olympic medalist Adrian will be joining nine other ambassadors of Team Panam Sports, which include such world-class athletes as Mariana Pajon, Paula Pareto, Luisito Pie, Yulimar Rojas, Briana Williams, Arthur Zanetti, Rommel Pacheco, Mijain Lopez, as well as Alexandra Grande.Particularly impressive about these 10 athlete ambassadors is that they were selected since they represent the core values of the Pan American Games, as well as the spirit of competition in the Olympic movement in the Americas region. The 2019 Lima Pan American Games will begin on July 26, and it is regarded as "Americas' biggest stage." It will consist of 41 countries competing and 17 days of action.To learn more about the 2019 Lima Pan American Games, check out their official website and their Facebook page In other Nathan Adrian news, he will be competing for the Los Angeles Current in the International Swimming League, where veteran swimmer and four-time Olympic gold medalist Lenny Krayzelburg serves as the General Manager.: Nathan Adrian sat down and chatted with Digital Journal this past May about the USA Swimming Foundation and his health. More about Nathan Adrian, Lima, Pan american games, Olympic Nathan Adrian Lima Pan american games Olympic