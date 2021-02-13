By By Markos Papadatos 43 mins ago in Sports Olympic gold medalist swimmer Nathan Adrian and his wife, Hallie, have a major reason to celebrate. They became first-time parents of a baby girl, Parker Jacquelyn Adrian. "Welcome to the world Parker Jacquelyn Adrian," the decorated Olympian exclaimed in a post on social media. "You are loved more than you can know right now but we have plenty of time to show you." Adrian added that he is already on the nap train but he went on to praise his wife, Halli, for already being off to a "great star" as the best mother that a girl could have. This summer, he will be vying for a spot to compete at the Tokyo Olympic Games for Team USA. Should he accomplish this goal, it would be his fourth U.S. Olympic team. Congratulations once again to Nathan and Hallie on their new miracle. To learn more about Olympic swimmer Nathan Adrian, follow him on Instagram It is safe to say that this bundle of joy is more precious than any of his gold medals or swimming records that he ever set."Welcome to the world Parker Jacquelyn Adrian," the decorated Olympian exclaimed in a post on social media. "You are loved more than you can know right now but we have plenty of time to show you."Adrian added that he is already on the nap train but he went on to praise his wife, Halli, for already being off to a "great star" as the best mother that a girl could have.This summer, he will be vying for a spot to compete at the Tokyo Olympic Games for Team USA. Should he accomplish this goal, it would be his fourth U.S. Olympic team.Congratulations once again to Nathan and Hallie on their new miracle.To learn more about Olympic swimmer Nathan Adrian, follow him on Instagram and Twitter nathangadrian) More about Nathan Adrian, hallie, Swimmer, Olympic, Gold Nathan Adrian hallie Swimmer Olympic Gold medalist