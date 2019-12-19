Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports American swimmer Natalie Hinds chatted with Digital Journal about competing for the Cali Condors in the International Swimming League (ISL). Hinds feels very fortunate to have "American hero" Jason Lezak as her General Manager. "Jason is amazing. He is very honest and he believes in us. He knows how to get things done," she said. She praised her ISL coach Gregg Troy (whom she worked with in the past), and Jack Bauerle, her coach at the University of Georgia. Hinds is drawn to the ISL due to the emphasis on the team. "I love how they make it about camaraderie, and it's more of a fun type of meet," she said. Each day, she is motivated by her ambition. "This is my job and I am doing something that I absolutely love to do, and I get paid to do it," she said. On the impact of technology on the sport of swimming, she said, "Honestly, social media has really changed it. Also, one of my best friends, Ryan Rosenbaum, is a co-founder of For her own recovery, Hinds uses a Theragun. "It is life-saving," she admitted. She listed the freestyle as her personal favorite stroke. Regarding the title of the current chapter of her life, she said, "Round two." For young and aspiring swimmers, she encouraged them to reflect on the blessings that they have been given. "It's always important to do what you like to do no matter what," she said. Hinds thanked her supporters for always encouraging her even when she wasn't swimming. "I like to surround myself with people that has positive vibes," she said. She defined the word success as "personal happiness" in her life. On December 20 and 21, the ISL finale is taking place in Las Vegas, Nevada, and the Cali Condors is one of the four teams competing for the ISL title. "I am very grateful to be on a team with such great swimmers and a team with my friends," she said.Hinds feels very fortunate to have "American hero" Jason Lezak as her General Manager. "Jason is amazing. He is very honest and he believes in us. He knows how to get things done," she said.She praised her ISL coach Gregg Troy (whom she worked with in the past), and Jack Bauerle, her coach at the University of Georgia.Hinds is drawn to the ISL due to the emphasis on the team. "I love how they make it about camaraderie, and it's more of a fun type of meet," she said.Each day, she is motivated by her ambition. "This is my job and I am doing something that I absolutely love to do, and I get paid to do it," she said.On the impact of technology on the sport of swimming, she said, "Honestly, social media has really changed it. Also, one of my best friends, Ryan Rosenbaum, is a co-founder of Phlex . I hope I can try it soon."For her own recovery, Hinds uses a Theragun. "It is life-saving," she admitted.She listed the freestyle as her personal favorite stroke.Regarding the title of the current chapter of her life, she said, "Round two."For young and aspiring swimmers, she encouraged them to reflect on the blessings that they have been given. "It's always important to do what you like to do no matter what," she said.Hinds thanked her supporters for always encouraging her even when she wasn't swimming. "I like to surround myself with people that has positive vibes," she said.She defined the word success as "personal happiness" in her life. More about Natalie Hinds, cali condors, isl, Swimmer Natalie Hinds cali condors isl Swimmer