12-time Olympic medalist swimmer and world champion Natalie Coughlin recently announced her return to competitive swimming. This will mark her first time competing in the pool since 2016. She signed with the DC Trident in the International Swimming League (ISL), which is the first professional sports league for world-class swimmers. Four-time Olympic medalist and six-time world champion Kaitlin Sandeno serves as the General Manager for the DC Trident. At the 2008 Summer Olympic Games in Beijing, Coughlin celebrated a major milestone. She became the first American female athlete to win six medals in one Olympiad, and the first woman ever to win the gold medal in the women's 100 meter backstroke in two consecutive Olympic Games. As Digital Journal reported, Nathan Adrian signed with the International Swimming League as well, where he will be competing with the Los Angeles Current. Natalie Coughlin chatted with Digital Journal about her latest cookbook, Cook to Thrive: Recipes to Fuel Body and Soul and motherhood.