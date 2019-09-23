By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports 12-time Olympic medalist swimmer Natalie Coughlin has been named Team Captain of the DC Trident, which will be competing in the inaugural International Swimming League (ISL). Sandeno expressed that she could not be any more proud for her team's selections for Captain and Vice-Captain. Sandeno praised Coughlin has a major Olympic milestone to be proud of. She is tied for the most Olympic medals by any American female athlete in any sport with 12 medals; moreover, Coughlin was the first female swimmer ever to break one minute in the 100 meter backstroke. Aside from her swimming endeavors, Coughlin has two ventures in the food and beveragy industry with her Napa-based wine label, Gaderian Wines, as well as her latest cookbook entitled Cook to Thrive. Read More: Digital Journal chatted with Natalie Coughlin's new cookbook " Cook to Thrive: Recipes to Fuel Body and Soul." Photo courtesy of Clarkson Potter This announcement was made today by the General Manager of DC Trident, Kaitlin Sandeno . Fellow Olympic gold medalist breaststroker Cody Miller will serve as the Vice-Captain of the team. They were voted for these roles by their DC Trident teammates.Sandeno expressed that she could not be any more proud for her team's selections for Captain and Vice-Captain. Sandeno praised Coughlin for being a "hallmark of American swimming," as well as a "true leader" that can inspire the team and guide them to victory.Coughlin has a major Olympic milestone to be proud of. She is tied for the most Olympic medals by any American female athlete in any sport with 12 medals; moreover, Coughlin was the first female swimmer ever to break one minute in the 100 meter backstroke.Aside from her swimming endeavors, Coughlin has two ventures in the food and beveragy industry with her Napa-based wine label, Gaderian Wines, as well as her latest cookbook entitled Cook to Thrive.: Digital Journal chatted with Natalie Coughlin in February of 2019, about her latest cookbook, motherhood and her swimming career. More about Natalie Coughlin, dc trident, Kaitlin Sandeno, Team, Swimming Natalie Coughlin dc trident Kaitlin Sandeno Team Swimming isl