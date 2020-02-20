Email
article imageNatalie Coughlin headed to the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame

By Markos Papadatos     45 mins ago in Sports
San Francisco - 12-time Olympic medalist swimmer Natalie Coughlin is headed to the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame, as part of its Class of 2020.
The Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place on May 11 at the Westin St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco, California.
Throughout her competitive swimming career, Coughlin won 11 individual NCAA titles from 2001 to 2003 with the Golden Bears, and she was subsequently named NCAA "Swimmer of the Year" each season.
In 2002, while at Cal at Berkeley, Coughlin became the first female athlete to swim the women's 100 meter backstroke (long course) in less than one minute.
Coughlin swam at three Summer Olympic Games (2004, 2008 and 2018). At the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing, she won an unprecedented six medals, where she became the first American female athlete to win that many medals in a single Olympiad. Coughlin is tied with Jenny Thompson and Dara Torres for the most Olympic medals by an American female athlete.
In 2019, she was a part of the inaugural International Swimming League (ISL), where she competed for the DC Trident, and served as the team captain.
To learn more about American swimmer Natalie Coughlin, follow her on Instagram and on Twitter.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Natalie Coughlin back in February of 2019.
