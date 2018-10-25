Mondo Duplantis up for 2018 'Male World Athlete of the Year'

Duplantis is one of the 10 nominees that is vying for the coveted "Male World Athlete of the Year" honor at the IAAF Athletics Awards.
An 18-year-old pole vaulter, Duplantis
is nominated alongside Kenyan middle-distance runner Timothy Cheruiyot, American sprinter Christian Coleman, Kenyan long-distance runner Eliud Kipchoge, 21-year-old American sprinter Noah Lyles, Kenyan middle-distance runner Emmanuel Korir, South African long jumper Luvo Manyonga, French heptathlete Kevin Mayer, Qatari athlete Abderrahman Samba (400 meter hurdles), as well as New Zealand's Tomas Walsh, who competes in the shot put.
Mondo Duplantis celebrating at European Championships
Photo by Daniel Mitchell
This summer, as Digital Journal reported
, Duplantis triumphed at the 2018 European Championships
in Berlin, where he won the gold medal in the men's pole vault, with a world junior record, and a world leading mark of 6.05 meters. Duplantis also won the gold medal at the 2018 World Junior Championships setting a new championship record (5.82 meters).
Mondo Duplantis at European Championships
Photo by Daniel Mitchell
This year's "World Athlete of the Year" winners (male and female) will be announced on December 4 in Monaco.
In addition, Duplantis
is a finalist for the 2018 Men's "European Athlete of the Year" award.
Mondo Duplantis
Daniel Mitchell