Mondo Duplantis: Top 5 finalist for 'Male World Athlete' of 2018

On November 20, it was announced by the IAAF that Swedish pole vaulter is a Top 5 finalist for the "Male World Athlete of the Year" award. Mondo Duplantis at European Championships Photo by Daniel Mitchell On October 26, as Digital Journal reported, Duplantis was named "Men's Rising Star" at the Golden Tracks award ceremony, which was held in Lausanne, Switzerland. The 2018 winners for "Male World Athlete" and "Female World Athlete" will be announced live on stage at the 2018 IAAF Athletics Awards on 4 December in Monaco. Duplantis was previously a Top 10 contender for this accolades, and now he moves up into the Top 5. The other four remaining "Male World Athlete of the Year" finalists include world indoor record and world indoor champion Christian Coleman of the United States, London Marathon winner Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya, French athlete Kevin Mayer, who is the world indoor champion in the heptathlon, as well as the world record holder of the decathlon, and finally, Qatari hurdler Abderrahman Samba. Mondo Duplantis just turned 19 years old on November 10, and he was the 2018 European champion in the men's pole vault with 6.05 meters, a world-leading mark in the sport. He was also the World Junior Champion of 2018, and he has broken multiple world junior records in his athletic career, both indoors and outdoors.