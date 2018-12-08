Email
article imageMondo Duplantis named 'Rising Star' at 2018 World Athlete Awards

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Sports
Swedish pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis has a major reason to celebrate. He was named "Rising Star" at the IAAF World Athlete of the Year Awards.
This award ceremony took place in Monaco. Duplantis was presented with the "Rising Star" award by pole vault world record holder Renaud Lavillenie who asked him whether or not his current world record is safe. When put on the spot, Duplantis responded that he thinks "he can jump higher."
Duplantis was also one of the five nominees for the coveted IAAF "Male World Athlete of the Year" award, which went to marathon world record holder Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya. He had smashed the marathon world record in Berlin this past September.
This past October, Duplantis was honored as the "Men's Rising Star" at the Golden Tracks awards, which were held in Lausanne, Switzerland. This award ceremony honored European athletes.
As Digital Journal previously reported, on August 12, Duplantis won the gold medal in the pole vault competition at the 2018 European Championships in Berlin, Germany, with a new world junior record of 6.05 meters (and personal best).
