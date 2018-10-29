By By Markos Papadatos 56 mins ago in Sports Lausanne - Swedish pole vaulter Armand "Mondo" Duplantis was honored as the 2018 "Men's Rising Star" on October 26 at the Golden Tracks award ceremony in Lausanne, Switzerland. Mondo Duplantis clearing the bar in the men's pole vault at the European Championships Photo by Daniel Mitchell Mondo Duplantis celebrating at European Championships Photo by Daniel Mitchell On the other hand, Norwegian runner Jakob Ingebrigtsen won gold medals in the men's 1,500 meters and the 5,000 meters races at the European Championships. At the Hurdler Elvira Herman was named "Women's Rising Star," while Ukranian athlete Nataliya Pryshchepa received the prestigious "Fair Play Award," for showcasing "excellent sportsmanship" in the 800 meter heats, and for helping Belgian middle-distance runner Renee Eykens who fell in the home straight. British long jumper Greg Rutherford was honored with the "Lifetime Achievement Award." As Digital Journal Mondo Duplantis at European Championships Photo by Daniel Mitchell 18-year-old Duplantis was the co-recipient of the "Men's Rising Star" award, along with 17-year-old middle-distance runner Jakob Ingebrigtsen. Both athletes were recognized for their excellent performances at the 2018 European Championships in Berlin. Duplantis set a new world junior record and a world leading mark with 6.05 meters, where he bested Russian pole vaulter Timur Morgunov , who won the silver, and world record holder Renaud Lavillenie, who took home the bronze.On the other hand, Norwegian runner Jakob Ingebrigtsen won gold medals in the men's 1,500 meters and the 5,000 meters races at the European Championships.At the Golden Tracks awards, British sprinter Dina Asher-Smith was named "Women's European Athlete of the Year," and French decathlete Kevin Mayer was recognized as "Men's European Athlete of the Year."Hurdler Elvira Herman was named "Women's Rising Star," while Ukranian athlete Nataliya Pryshchepa received the prestigious "Fair Play Award," for showcasing "excellent sportsmanship" in the 800 meter heats, and for helping Belgian middle-distance runner Renee Eykens who fell in the home straight.British long jumper Greg Rutherford was honored with the "Lifetime Achievement Award."As Digital Journal reported , Duplantis is also in the running for "Male World Athlete of the Year," at the 2018 IAAF Athletics Awards, which will be announced on December 4 in Monaco. More about mondo duplantis, Europe, lausanne, pole vaulter, Swedish More news from mondo duplantis Europe lausanne pole vaulter Swedish