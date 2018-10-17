By By Markos Papadatos 47 mins ago in Sports Lausanne - On October 16, it was revealed that teen Swedish pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis is a finalist for the 2018 Men's "European Athlete of the Year." Mondo Duplantis celebrating at European Championships Photo by Daniel Mitchell An 18-year-old pole vault prodigy, This year's "European Athlete of the Year" winners will be officially announced at the Golden Tracks award ceremony on October 26, which will take place in Lausanne, Switzerland. To learn more about Mondo Duplantis, follow him on Mondo Duplantis at European Championships Photo by Daniel Mitchell Read More: Digital Journal covered Duplantis joins such accomplished athletes in the Men's "European Athlete of the Year" shortlist as Turkish sprinter Ramil Guliyev, Norwegian middle distance runner Jakob Ingebrigtsen, and French decathlete Kevin Mayer.An 18-year-old pole vault prodigy, Duplantis triumphed at the 2018 European Championships in Berlin, Germany, where he won the men's pole vault competition with a world leading mark, and a new world junior record of 6.05 meters. At that European championship, Duplantis cleared three heights (5.95 meters, 6.00 meters and 6.05 meters), all on his first attempt.This year's "European Athlete of the Year" winners will be officially announced at the Golden Tracks award ceremony on October 26, which will take place in Lausanne, Switzerland.To learn more about Mondo Duplantis, follow him on Instagram and on Twitter : Digital Journal covered Mondo Duplantis' journey in pole vault in 2018. More about mondo duplantis, pole vaulter, Swedish, European mondo duplantis pole vaulter Swedish European