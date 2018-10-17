Duplantis joins such accomplished athletes
in the Men's "European Athlete of the Year" shortlist as Turkish sprinter Ramil Guliyev, Norwegian middle distance runner Jakob Ingebrigtsen, and French decathlete Kevin Mayer.
Mondo Duplantis celebrating at European Championships
Photo by Daniel Mitchell
An 18-year-old pole vault prodigy, Duplantis
triumphed at the 2018 European Championships in Berlin, Germany, where he won the men's pole vault competition with a world leading mark, and a new world junior record of 6.05 meters. At that European championship, Duplantis cleared three heights (5.95 meters, 6.00 meters and 6.05 meters), all on his first attempt.
This year's "European Athlete of the Year" winners will be officially announced at the Golden Tracks award ceremony on October 26, which will take place in Lausanne, Switzerland.
To learn more about Mondo Duplantis, follow him on Instagram
and on Twitter
.
Read More
Mondo Duplantis at European Championships
Photo by Daniel Mitchell
: Digital Journal covered Mondo Duplantis' journey
in pole vault in 2018.