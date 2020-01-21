Olympic gold medalist swimmer Michael Phelps joined Panasonic at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020. Digital Journal has the scoop.
Phelps helped launch Team Panasonic, in an effort to empower youth in conjunction with his nonprofit organization, the Michael Phelps Foundation.
As part of the partnership, Panasonic will assist in the expansion of the Michael Phelps Foundation's signature program, IM, which helps promote water safety, drowning prevention, healthy living, as well as the pursuit of dreams.
The partnership enhances Phelps' and Panasonic's shared social purpose in order to inspire today's youth to dream big and work hard.
This past December, as Digital Journal reported, Phelps invited the global swimming community to join the all-new online platform Phelps Test Team via the MP Brand.
To learn more about world-class swimmer Michael Phelps, follow him on Instagram and his Facebook page.