By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports Michael Phelps' MP Brand has invited the global swimming community to join the all-new online platform Phelps Test Team. The members will receive an exclusive preview of the products before they launch publically, and they will have the privilege to beta-test products for free or at a reduced price. Most impressive about the Phelps Test Team is that nobody else is doing this in the swimming community. "It has been a great experience for me to work closely with the MP Brand product team and the Phelps Test Team will be a unique opportunity for swimmers to be part of the process," Phelps said. The Phelps Test Team will allow the MP Brand to collect real-time feedback from the worldwide swimming community on various products within its portfolio such as competitive suits, caps, and goggles. The first product that they have available for select members is the Matrix Beta Tech Suit, which is a revolutionary tech suit that is designed by an elite group of engineers, scientists, and athletes; moreover, this suit has been approved by FINA for competitive swimming. MP Brand is a leader in the development of new and innovative products. It was created in 2015 under the direction of Phelps and Bob Bowman, his Olympic swimming coach. To learn more about the Phelps Test Team, check out In this distinct online platform, Phelps is inviting swimmers from all over the world to be the first to test new products and engage with the brand to help shape future products. Swimmers need to be 13 years of age or older to be part of the Phelps Test Team.The members will receive an exclusive preview of the products before they launch publically, and they will have the privilege to beta-test products for free or at a reduced price. Most impressive about the Phelps Test Team is that nobody else is doing this in the swimming community. Michael Phelps remarked that the sport of swimming has given him "so much" over the years. He shared his excitement to invite the community to provide feedback, in an effort to help his brand to continue to make the greatest swimming products possible."It has been a great experience for me to work closely with the MP Brand product team and the Phelps Test Team will be a unique opportunity for swimmers to be part of the process," Phelps said.The Phelps Test Team will allow the MP Brand to collect real-time feedback from the worldwide swimming community on various products within its portfolio such as competitive suits, caps, and goggles. The first product that they have available for select members is the Matrix Beta Tech Suit, which is a revolutionary tech suit that is designed by an elite group of engineers, scientists, and athletes; moreover, this suit has been approved by FINA for competitive swimming.MP Brand is a leader in the development of new and innovative products. It was created in 2015 under the direction of Phelps and Bob Bowman, his Olympic swimming coach.To learn more about the Phelps Test Team, check out Michael Phelps' official website More about Michael phelps, MP Brand, Phelps Test Team Michael phelps MP Brand Phelps Test Team Sports Video Latest News Top News