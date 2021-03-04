Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports On March 4, American swimmer and Olympic hopeful Michael Andrew won the 100 meter breaststroke race at the TYR Pro Swim Series in San Antonio, Texas. "Just to be racing, in general, is huge, so a shoutout to USA Swimming for making it happen. It's incredible that we can get a group of athletes together to finally race," he added. "My biggest thing to improve on going forward is just keeping the consistency," he said. "Starting with COVID and the shutdowns, everything that was thrown out of the window was consistency, it was that routine that went missing. It has been nice to have some of that come back into life." "From this meet moving forward, and I want to maintain and build off of that, so I can get stronger going into trials," he added. Andrew opened up about his popular vlog on In the International Swimming League (ISL), Andrew served as a captain of the New York Breakers. To learn more about Michael Andrew, follow him on Andrew, who belongs to the Race Pace Club, finished in first place with a time of 1:00.10. Nic Fink came in second place (1:00.34) and Kevin Cordes finished in third clocking 1:01.35. "It's always nice to win, it has been a while since I've had a good win," Andrew said."Just to be racing, in general, is huge, so a shoutout to USA Swimming for making it happen. It's incredible that we can get a group of athletes together to finally race," he added."My biggest thing to improve on going forward is just keeping the consistency," he said. "Starting with COVID and the shutdowns, everything that was thrown out of the window was consistency, it was that routine that went missing. It has been nice to have some of that come back into life.""From this meet moving forward, and I want to maintain and build off of that, so I can get stronger going into trials," he added.Andrew opened up about his popular vlog on YouTube . "I just posted a vlog two days ago, where I show how I get ready for this meet," he revealed. "I am also going to be filming one during the meet so you guys can check that out on my YouTube. It's going to be fun," he foreshadowed.In the International Swimming League (ISL), Andrew served as a captain of the New York Breakers.To learn more about Michael Andrew, follow him on Instagram Twitter , and check out his official website More about Michael Andrew, TYR Pro Swim Series, Swimmer, usa swimming Michael Andrew TYR Pro Swim Series Swimmer usa swimming