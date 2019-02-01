By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports World champion swimmer Michael Andrew has updated his fans and followers about his latest endeavors for 2019 via his YouTube channel. At the TYR Pro Swim Series, Andrew won the men's 50 meter freestyle, as well as the men's 50 meter backstroke, where he bested Olympian Ryan Murphy. Andrew also came in third place in the men's 50 meter breaststroke. In his January 27th vlog, entitled "A USRPT Friday Morning," Andrew gave his fans an inside look of his training from last Friday. USRPT is an acronym for "Ultra Short Race Pace Training." Particularly impressive about the footage in this USRPT vlog is that it was filmed using GoPro HERO6. In his most recent vlog, on January 29, Andrew posted that it is his parent's dream to someday be on the Amazing Race. The swimmer went on to share their video submission for the hit CBS television show Amazing Race. His mom and dad are Tina and Peter Andrew; moreover, Peter is his coach. To learn more about professional swimmer After a two-month hiatus from vlogging, Andrew admitted that his "vlog is back." He went on to give his audience a behind-the-scenes look of his swimming races at the TYR Pro Swim Series , which were held at the Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center in Knoxville, Tennessee.At the TYR Pro Swim Series, Andrew won the men's 50 meter freestyle, as well as the men's 50 meter backstroke, where he bested Olympian Ryan Murphy. Andrew also came in third place in the men's 50 meter breaststroke.In his January 27th vlog, entitled "A USRPT Friday Morning," Andrew gave his fans an inside look of his training from last Friday. USRPT is an acronym for "Ultra Short Race Pace Training."Particularly impressive about the footage in this USRPT vlog is that it was filmed using GoPro HERO6.In his most recent vlog, on January 29, Andrew posted that it is his parent's dream to someday be on the Amazing Race. The swimmer went on to share their video submission for the hit CBS television show Amazing Race. His mom and dad are Tina and Peter Andrew; moreover, Peter is his coach.To learn more about professional swimmer Michael Andrew , follow him on Instagram More about Swimmer, Michael, Vlog, Professional, Coach Swimmer Michael Vlog Professional Coach Amazing race