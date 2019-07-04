Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports World and national champion swimmer Michael Andrew chatted with Digital Journal about being Vice Captain and Co-Owner of the New York Breakers in the International Swimming League (ISL). Regarding his future plans, Andrew said, "I will fly to Singapore for training camp for the World Championships, and then I fly to South Korea for the FINA World Aquatics Championships in Gwangju. After the World Championships, I will go to Tokyo to race for the World Cup, and then to China for the next World Cup, and then to Singapore for another World Cup stop, before I go back home for a couple of weeks." On the success of his For Andrew, it's an "incredible" feeling to be a swimmer in this digital age. "It's a very open niche," he said. "Digitally, there is not a lot of media presence when it comes to swimming. It's exciting to be a part of that, and to be one of the top athletes representing the world of swimming." "I think swimming is going to change in a massive way, and it's going to become popular very soon," he predicted. "I am doing my best to stay relevant here and to show people what we are doing," he said. In several of his vlogs, Andrew spotlights his fellow swimmers and interviews them about their lives, workout routines and their journey in the sport. Several of the swimmers he has profiled included Ryan Murphy, Nathan Adrian, Jacob Pebley, Cody Miller, Michael Chadwick, Alison Schmitt, and Ryan Held, among many others. "I remember rooming with Ryan Held in Monaco last year. It was awesome," he said. Andrew shared that he would love to someday interview fellow swimmer and vlogger He had nothing but the greatest remarks about the Michael Andrew having some underwater fun with his GoPro Michael Andrew "Swimming is one of the only sports that can really save your life and it's a skill that everyone needs to have and it's essential, especially here in California. It is great that the USA Swimming Foundation is taking this initiative and they are involving national team members and athletes to help local kids and swim teams," he added. After leaving the wide open spaces of Kansas, and moving to California, he noted his profound love for surfing. "I have a new surfboard and the waves are fast. I am having a great time surfing and surfing with friends. It's amazing," he admitted. Andrew acknowledged that he has given lots of great advice over the years by his mentors. "Do not define yourself by your sport. That is pretty broad but what it means to me, is whether I'm winning or losing, don't let your joy or excitement be tied solely on that specific thing. There will be times that will be difficult and you can't always be winning, but you need to find joy in those moments," he said. "If I can live not defined by that, but be defined by the relationships and the people that I love and the people I am loved by, then I am able to swim freely and enjoy what I do that much more," he added. The 20-year-old swimmer complimented Olympic gold medalist Josh Davis and the extraordinary work he does with the Professional competitive swimmer Michael Andrew Jana Kaiser For his fans and supporters, Andrew expressed his ultimate gratitude. "I cannot thank the fans enough. Their support has gotten stronger and stronger and it is so great that they have been rooting me on in my journey. I also do what I can to give back to them," he said. Andrew defined the word success as "constantly getting better." 