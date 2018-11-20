Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports New York - On November 19, world champion swimmer Michael Andrew chatted with Digital Journal about this accolade at the red carpet prior to the award ceremony. Andrew received two 2018 He continued, "Obviously, coming into it, I just wanted to be invited in the first place, so to be nominated for two awards is incredible. We'll see what happens later in the evening." Fortunately, for Andrew, he was named "Breakout Performer of the Year" at the On his definition of the word success, Andrew noted that there is not really one way to define success. "It's important to find out what drives you, and to set goals and try to achieve what you can," he said. "Striving for the outcome is the success, and not so much the actual achievement." Aside from his athletic endeavors, Andrew also has his own vlog on YouTube, where he documents his swimming journey and travels, in an effort to make a positive impact on people's lives. "The vlog is growing, and I am very excited about it," he said. To learn more about 2018 Golden Goggle winner Michael Andrew, check out his For more informaton on the USA Swimming Foundation, visit its The 2018 Golden Goggle Awards were held at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel in the Big Apple. The Golden Goggles benefit the USA Swimming Foundation.Andrew received two 2018 Golden Goggle nominations for "Male Race of the Year" and "Breakout Performer," thus winning the latter category. "It feels amazing to be here. It is really cool to be celebrating the sport," Andrew said. "It's my first time at the Golden Goggles. I am super honored to be here, and I think it's going to be a great night."He continued, "Obviously, coming into it, I just wanted to be invited in the first place, so to be nominated for two awards is incredible. We'll see what happens later in the evening."Fortunately, for Andrew, he was named "Breakout Performer of the Year" at the Golden Goggle Awards , where he triumphed over fellow nominees Zach Harting, Austin Katz, and Andrew Seliskar.On his definition of the word success, Andrew noted that there is not really one way to define success. "It's important to find out what drives you, and to set goals and try to achieve what you can," he said. "Striving for the outcome is the success, and not so much the actual achievement."Aside from his athletic endeavors, Andrew also has his own vlog on YouTube, where he documents his swimming journey and travels, in an effort to make a positive impact on people's lives. "The vlog is growing, and I am very excited about it," he said.To learn more about 2018 Golden Goggle winner Michael Andrew, check out his YouTube channel For more informaton on the USA Swimming Foundation, visit its official website More about Michael Andrew, Golden Goggle, Swimmer Michael Andrew Golden Goggle Swimmer