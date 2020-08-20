World-class swimmer Michael Andrew
of Encinitas, California, who is under the Race Pace Club, leads with five national team events.
Andrew's five events include the 50 meter freestyle, the 100 meter backstroke, the 100 meter breaststroke, the 100 meter butterfly, and the 200 meter individual medley (IM). He recently added the 100 meter butterfly to his bill since he made the team in the butterfly event thanks to his 51.33 swimming performance at the 2020 TYR Pro Swim Series at Des Moines, Iowa.
This is a feature that no other male swimmer has earned this year. He also becomes the sole male American swimmer to make this year's national team in every individual swimming stroke event.
Following Michael Andrew
with four national team events are such elite athletes as Melanie Margalis, Regan Smith, Katie Ledecky, Ally McHugh, Erica Sullivan, Ashley Twichell, Zane Grothe, and Bobby Finke.
The men's national team roster may be seen by clicking here
and the women's national team roster is available by clicking here
.
To learn more about USA Swimming, visit its official homepage
.