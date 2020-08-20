Email
Michael Andrew leads U.S. swimmers with 5 national team events

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Sports
USA Swimming has announced its national team roster for the 2020 to 2021 year with new qualifying criteria. Digital Journal has the scoop.
World-class swimmer Michael Andrew of Encinitas, California, who is under the Race Pace Club, leads with five national team events.
Andrew's five events include the 50 meter freestyle, the 100 meter backstroke, the 100 meter breaststroke, the 100 meter butterfly, and the 200 meter individual medley (IM). He recently added the 100 meter butterfly to his bill since he made the team in the butterfly event thanks to his 51.33 swimming performance at the 2020 TYR Pro Swim Series at Des Moines, Iowa.
This is a feature that no other male swimmer has earned this year. He also becomes the sole male American swimmer to make this year's national team in every individual swimming stroke event.
Following Michael Andrew with four national team events are such elite athletes as Melanie Margalis, Regan Smith, Katie Ledecky, Ally McHugh, Erica Sullivan, Ashley Twichell, Zane Grothe, and Bobby Finke.
The men's national team roster may be seen by clicking here and the women's national team roster is available by clicking here.
To learn more about USA Swimming, visit its official homepage.
