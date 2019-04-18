Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageMichael Andrew celebrates 20th birthday, releases new vlog

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     2 hours ago in Sports
On April 18, professional American swimmer Michael Andrew celebrated a major milestone in his personal life: his 20th birthday.
In a post on Instagram, Andrew acknowledged that he is no longer a teen. The world champion and national champion swimmer subsequently expressed his appreciation for everybody's support.
"You guys are amazing and I'm grateful for all the support. Have a blessed day," he exclaimed. "To celebrate my 20th, I'm looking forward to training and spending time in the surf with family and friends," he added.
Michael Andrew having some underwater fun with his GoPro
Michael Andrew having some underwater fun with his GoPro
Michael Andrew
Andrew's birthday coincides with the release of his brand new video on his official YouTube channel entitled "What's In My Bag" (Swim Meet Edition), which may be seen below.
Last week, Andrew was victorious at the 2019 TYR Pro Swim Series in Richmond, Virginia, and last month, he triumphed at the TYR Pro Swim Series in Des Moines; moreover, he reigned supreme at the Pro Swim Series in Knoxville, Tennessee, this past January.
In November of 2018, Andrew was named "Breakout Performer of the Year" at the Golden Goggle Awards, which were presented by the USA Swimming Foundation at Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel in Manhattan.
Michael Andrew is the future of swimming for Team USA. He is a man of character and faith, as well as the epitome of class, grace, hard work and perseverance in aquatics.
Michael Andrew
Michael Andrew
Photo by Mike Lewis
In other Michael Andrew news, he is the co-owner of the professional swim team, New York Breakers, along with his mother and father, Tina Andrew, and Peter Andrew, respectively.
To learn more about New York Breakers, check out its official website.
More about Michael Andrew, Swimmer, Vlog, Professional, Swim
More news from
Sports Video
Latest News
Top News
Trump took no action to thwart Mueller probe: attorney general
David Attenborough issues starkest warning yet on climate change
German company patents gene-edited bacteria to make cannabinoids
Op-Ed: US to allow some suits against foreign firms in Cuba
Review: Crystal Taliefero earns the spotlight in latest music documentary Special
Anybody have a disc drive? — Mueller report delivered on CD-ROMs
Op-Ed: 'The Bay' deserves to sweep the 2019 Daytime Emmy Awards
North Korea's Kim to meet Putin as tensions rise with US
Fake news war: in Libya, battles also rage on social media
Climate change behind dangerous air turbulence for airlines