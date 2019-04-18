By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Sports On April 18, professional American swimmer Michael Andrew celebrated a major milestone in his personal life: his 20th birthday. "You guys are amazing and I'm grateful for all the support. Have a blessed day," he exclaimed. "To celebrate my 20th, I'm looking forward to training and spending time in the surf with family and friends," he added. Michael Andrew having some underwater fun with his GoPro Michael Andrew Andrew's birthday coincides with the release of his brand new video on his official YouTube channel entitled "What's In My Bag" (Swim Meet Edition), which may be seen below. Last week, Andrew was victorious at the 2019 TYR Pro Swim Series in Richmond, Virginia, and last month, he triumphed at the TYR Pro Swim Series in In November of 2018, Andrew was named "Breakout Performer of the Year" at the Golden Goggle Awards, which were presented by the USA Swimming Foundation at Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel in Manhattan. Michael Andrew is the future of swimming for Team USA. He is a man of character and faith, as well as the epitome of class, grace, hard work and perseverance in aquatics. Michael Andrew Photo by Mike Lewis In other Michael Andrew news, he is the co-owner of the professional swim team, To learn more about New York Breakers, check out its In a post on Instagram , Andrew acknowledged that he is no longer a teen. The world champion and national champion swimmer subsequently expressed his appreciation for everybody's support."You guys are amazing and I'm grateful for all the support. Have a blessed day," he exclaimed. "To celebrate my 20th, I'm looking forward to training and spending time in the surf with family and friends," he added.Andrew's birthday coincides with the release of his brand new video on his official YouTube channel entitled "What's In My Bag" (Swim Meet Edition), which may be seen below.Last week, Andrew was victorious at the 2019 TYR Pro Swim Series in Richmond, Virginia, and last month, he triumphed at the TYR Pro Swim Series in Des Moines ; moreover, he reigned supreme at the Pro Swim Series in Knoxville, Tennessee, this past January.In November of 2018, Andrew was named "Breakout Performer of the Year" at the Golden Goggle Awards, which were presented by the USA Swimming Foundation at Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel in Manhattan.Michael Andrew is the future of swimming for Team USA. He is a man of character and faith, as well as the epitome of class, grace, hard work and perseverance in aquatics.In other Michael Andrew news, he is the co-owner of the professional swim team, New York Breakers , along with his mother and father, Tina Andrew, and Peter Andrew , respectively.To learn more about New York Breakers, check out its official website More about Michael Andrew, Swimmer, Vlog, Professional, Swim More news from Michael Andrew Swimmer Vlog Professional Swim Team usa