Special By By Markos Papadatos 34 mins ago in Sports Phil Sottile is the 2019 "Best of Long Island" winner for "Best Personal Trainer," "Best Life Coach" and "Best Gym." He chatted with Digital Journal about his career, accomplishments, and opened up about the digital transformation of the fitness industry. These titles include "Best Personal Trainers" with his wife Stacey in 2016, 2018 and 2019, as well as "Best Gym" in 2018 and 2019; moreover, Sottile was named "Best Life Coach" for the last three years: 2017, 2018 and 2019. "I just published my third book, BE- The Modern Testament to Improved Health, Wealth and Happiness," he said. "I couldn't have been more invigorated then to have combined their achievement all into one year," he added. On his plans for the future, Sottile said, "In 2019, not only is it my aspiration to continue to expand our company, it is my intention to promote my latest book, BE, since its tenets are to improve the health and happiness of one's life. As it is my life's work to better the lives of people, 'One body at a time,' I feel that moving this tool into the hands of men, women, and children can help my reader(s) to avoid the pitfalls and perils that destroy one's emotional peace." When asked what motivates him each day, Sottile said, "I have been a practicing Applied Exercise Scientist since 1997. My practice of instructing others in health and wellness management and training has always been focused upon a logically derived, results-oriented outcome." Sottile continued, "To know that I have become a fixture in someone's mission to stay physically and emotionally healthy is what drives me to wake up each day. As proof of this, I point to four clients currently in my care, each of who have trained with me for nearly 20 years." His advice for aspiring life coaches and personal trainers is as follows: "A person who aspires to enter the fields of personal training and life coaching should only do so if he or she is adequately equipped to put the health, welfare, interests, and needs of others before one's own." Sottile elaborated, "This person must be capable of separating personal feelings, thoughts, and ideas from that of the practice of working, guiding, and when dealing with clients in these fields. Very often, the trainer or coach's personal feelings or perspectives bleed into the decision-making process, dissuading the client from pursuing what should be a personalized and appropriate course of corrective actions." "A critically sharp mind is required to help a client to analyze causalities that are creating problems and then working to derive realistically executed solutions that are based in reasonable, rational, logical thought," he said. "It is important to remember that the decisions a practitioner makes regarding a client will grossly impact this person's life, positively or negatively," he underscored. Digital transformation of the fitness industry On the impact of technology on the fitness industry over the years, Sottile said, "I see the implementation of technology in fitness training as a double-edged blade with both positive and negative points. In 2000, I formed my first company whose mission was to integrate personally prescribed fitness delivery tools to its users through IT portals." Sottile continued, "My long-term vision was to use data-driven recording and management tools, video, and electronic delivery devices to bring fitness to people’s phones, home, and/or gym. This vision has proved valid when you watch the expansion of many companies whose sole focus is to use the Internet and IT to accomplish these feats." "As a result, more people are inter-connected and sharing useful information with those who may have not had prior accessibility; however, I worry that too much technology will continue to erode the 'Personal Touch' of Personal Training, driving a technology wedge between people and the live experience of two (or many) people pursuing an individualized goal," he explained. On his use of technology in his daily routine as a personal trainer, Sottile said, "Intelligent Fitness still heavily focuses on using a 'hands-on' approach to its followers and does not wholly rely upon electronic solutions to improve the lives of people. We do use many IT tools to help others to seamlessly and easily manage their relationship with us." Sottile continued, "We use text to say, 'hello' and to notify our members and prospects of appointments, communicate reminders to our 'lost sheep' to get back to the gym, employ vehicles like Facebook to disseminate helpful video tutorials and philosophical perspectives of our company's mission statements, and manage a user-friendly scheduling portal to our company's classes, appointments calendar, and trainer's availability." For his supporters and followers, Sottile said, "For over 20 years, it has been the support of many exclusive people who have helped my company and me to grow, evolve, and rise above those fitness centers that are vying for control of the local fitness market." "I have only reached this level of success due to the confidence of many people who subscribe to my belief in specific, individualized assessment and prescription protocols and my rejection of 'fad fitness' beliefs and fitness centers who are dedicated to faulty logic. Thank you for your continued dedication to me, my company, and team," he acknowledged. To learn more about Intelligent Fitness, check out its On being a 2019 winner for "Best of Long Island," Sottile said, "The readers of Long Island Press and followers of our brand have nominated my company, Intelligent Fitness, as a 'Best Gym on Long Island' every year since 2010. In 2016, we won our first title and have won eight titles in the last four years."These titles include "Best Personal Trainers" with his wife Stacey in 2016, 2018 and 2019, as well as "Best Gym" in 2018 and 2019; moreover, Sottile was named "Best Life Coach" for the last three years: 2017, 2018 and 2019."I just published my third book, BE- The Modern Testament to Improved Health, Wealth and Happiness," he said. "I couldn't have been more invigorated then to have combined their achievement all into one year," he added.On his plans for the future, Sottile said, "In 2019, not only is it my aspiration to continue to expand our company, it is my intention to promote my latest book, BE, since its tenets are to improve the health and happiness of one's life. As it is my life's work to better the lives of people, 'One body at a time,' I feel that moving this tool into the hands of men, women, and children can help my reader(s) to avoid the pitfalls and perils that destroy one's emotional peace."When asked what motivates him each day, Sottile said, "I have been a practicing Applied Exercise Scientist since 1997. My practice of instructing others in health and wellness management and training has always been focused upon a logically derived, results-oriented outcome."Sottile continued, "To know that I have become a fixture in someone's mission to stay physically and emotionally healthy is what drives me to wake up each day. As proof of this, I point to four clients currently in my care, each of who have trained with me for nearly 20 years."His advice for aspiring life coaches and personal trainers is as follows: "A person who aspires to enter the fields of personal training and life coaching should only do so if he or she is adequately equipped to put the health, welfare, interests, and needs of others before one's own."Sottile elaborated, "This person must be capable of separating personal feelings, thoughts, and ideas from that of the practice of working, guiding, and when dealing with clients in these fields. Very often, the trainer or coach's personal feelings or perspectives bleed into the decision-making process, dissuading the client from pursuing what should be a personalized and appropriate course of corrective actions.""A critically sharp mind is required to help a client to analyze causalities that are creating problems and then working to derive realistically executed solutions that are based in reasonable, rational, logical thought," he said. "It is important to remember that the decisions a practitioner makes regarding a client will grossly impact this person's life, positively or negatively," he underscored.On the impact of technology on the fitness industry over the years, Sottile said, "I see the implementation of technology in fitness training as a double-edged blade with both positive and negative points. In 2000, I formed my first company whose mission was to integrate personally prescribed fitness delivery tools to its users through IT portals."Sottile continued, "My long-term vision was to use data-driven recording and management tools, video, and electronic delivery devices to bring fitness to people’s phones, home, and/or gym. This vision has proved valid when you watch the expansion of many companies whose sole focus is to use the Internet and IT to accomplish these feats.""As a result, more people are inter-connected and sharing useful information with those who may have not had prior accessibility; however, I worry that too much technology will continue to erode the 'Personal Touch' of Personal Training, driving a technology wedge between people and the live experience of two (or many) people pursuing an individualized goal," he explained.On his use of technology in his daily routine as a personal trainer, Sottile said, "Intelligent Fitness still heavily focuses on using a 'hands-on' approach to its followers and does not wholly rely upon electronic solutions to improve the lives of people. We do use many IT tools to help others to seamlessly and easily manage their relationship with us."Sottile continued, "We use text to say, 'hello' and to notify our members and prospects of appointments, communicate reminders to our 'lost sheep' to get back to the gym, employ vehicles like Facebook to disseminate helpful video tutorials and philosophical perspectives of our company's mission statements, and manage a user-friendly scheduling portal to our company's classes, appointments calendar, and trainer's availability."For his supporters and followers, Sottile said, "For over 20 years, it has been the support of many exclusive people who have helped my company and me to grow, evolve, and rise above those fitness centers that are vying for control of the local fitness market.""I have only reached this level of success due to the confidence of many people who subscribe to my belief in specific, individualized assessment and prescription protocols and my rejection of 'fad fitness' beliefs and fitness centers who are dedicated to faulty logic. Thank you for your continued dedication to me, my company, and team," he acknowledged.To learn more about Intelligent Fitness, check out its official homepage and on Facebook More about Phil Sottile, Intelligent Fitness, Personal trainer, Long island, life coach Phil Sottile Intelligent Fitness Personal trainer Long island life coach