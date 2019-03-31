Special By By Markos Papadatos 21 mins ago in Sports Polish pole vaulter Pawel Wojciechowski was the 2019 European Indoor Champion in the men's pole vault. He chatted with Digital Journal about his career in the sport and the digital transformation of athletics. On his future plans, Wojciechowski shared that he wants to be a top pole vaulter for 10 more years. "I need to be very patient and extremely careful to stay healthy and in shape for a long time," he said. In his athletic career as a world-class pole vaulter, Wojciechowski is proud of several moments. In particular, these include his 2011 World Championship win in Daegu, South Korea, as well as his gold medal win at the 2019 Piotr Lisek, Pawel Wojciechowski and Melker Svärd Jacobsson on the podium. Daniel Mitchell For young and aspiring pole vaulters, Wojciechowski encouraged them to "be patient," as well as to "listen to their coach," and most importantly, "to trust the process." Wojciechowski feels privileged to be a part of the pole vault community since it is very tight-knit with great camaraderie and sportsmanship among the athletes. "It is always a pleasure to compete against these guys," he said, prior to noting that regardless of the outcome he enjoys a good sports meet with his friends. Digital transformation of athletics Regarding the impact of technology in track and field, Wojciechowski acknowledged that it is very helpful, however, he feels that the coach is the best guide. "He knows your strengths and your weaknesses. Technology is great support but I trust the coach the most. I am only the soldier on the field and the coach is the general," he said. On his use of technology in his daily routine as a pole vaulter, he noted that he has never used GoPro. 