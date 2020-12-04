Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports Bradenton - Oleksii Novikov of Ukraine was crowned champion at the 2020 SBD "World's Strongest Man Championship" in Bradenton, Florida. He chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his impressive win. Regarding his daily motivations, he said, "I love what I do so I don’t need a lot of extra motivation. I think if you have to work for motivation in sport, it means that maybe that sport just doesn’t fit you." On being a strongman in the digital age, he responded, "I guess it feels the same as in any other age, but nowadays we can get some benefits from being able to rapidly spread information all around the world." For young and aspiring strongmen, he encouraged them to "never stop dreaming." "Let your dreams and goals be high-level and ambitious. Find your targets and the means to achieve success and go ahead," he exclaimed. The strongman champ opened up about life during the quarantine. "The quarantine sure beat the economy and that is sad for most people and for strongman athletes too. Most of the competitions were canceled, hence we didn’t have a chance to practice and to compete as much. But at the same time, we had a great opportunity to recover and to heal all the old injuries," he elaborated. On his career-defining moments, he shared, "To be honest, I have lots of things to be proud of. I'm the strongest man in Ukraine, the strongest junior in the world, I have four world records, I have the best girlfriend, friends, and family and now I'm the strongest man on the planet." Novikov defined the word success as "setting high goals and working to achieve them." For his fans, Novikov expressed, "I would like to thank everyone for the support, I’m very grateful for all your messages. That means a lot to me and gives me inspiration. I wish you all to be safe at these difficult times, stay positive and everything will definitely be wonderful." Oleksii Novikov of Ukraine, 2020 SBD 'World's Strongest Man' winner Hector Vivas, World’s Strongest Man The schedule for "The SBD World's Strongest Man Championship" is as follows: Friday, December 4 from 7 to 8 p.m. EST on the CBS Sports Network, as well as on Wednesday, December 9 from 8 to 9 p.m. EST on the CBS Sports Network, Thursday, December 17 from 9 to 10 p.m. EST on the CBS Sports Network, as well as Thursday, December 24 from 9 to 10 p.m. EST on the CBS Sports Network, and finally, on Saturday, December 26 from 3 to 5 p.m. EST on the CBS Television Network. To learn more about the 2020 "World's Strongest Man" winner Olexii Novikov, follow him on The NEW 18" Partial Deadlift World Record holder, Oleksii Novikov.



The NEW 18" Partial Deadlift World Record holder, Oleksii Novikov. 537.5 KG / 1,188 LBS 💪 pic.twitter.com/Bqd6q3TxIQ — The World's Strongest Man (@WorldsStrongest) November 14, 2020

On winning the 2020 World's Strongest Man title, Novikov remarked, "I was incredibly happy, I even cried a little. It was awesome and I still don't realize it fully."