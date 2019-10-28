Special By By Markos Papadatos 52 mins ago in Sports Olympic gold and silver medalist swimmer Nick Thoman chatted with Digital Journal about being a clinician for the Fitter and Faster Swim Camp. "Going to the Olympics was a dream of mine from a very young age," he said. "It took me 22 years to get there. It was an incredible journey, with ups and downs but it came together at the 2012 Olympic Games in London." Thoman praised his former coach David Marsh and the impact he has had on the sport of swimming. "David Marsh has coached a lot of the coaches that are coaching these days and many other Olympians. He is amazing," he said. On the impact of technology on the sport of swimming, Thoman said, "Technology is something that I encourage the swimmers to get into more. There are videos and material online that can help them with their stroke. That's awesome. I wish I had those resources in my days since I probably wouldn't have made the same mistakes that I did in high school and college with my stroke and my technique." For young and aspiring swimmers, Thoman said, "Swimming is a journey It will take you wherever you want it to. At the end of the day, every swimmer works really hard. You need to find that extra thing that will push you to the next level." While he was a backstroker for most of his athletic career, he revealed that the "butterfly" was his personal favorite stroke. He acknowledged that it was the adverse moments in his career that made him into a stronger person and athlete. "The defining moment for me was missing the 2008 Olympic Games," he said. Thoman defined the word success as follows: "Going home at the end of the day, knowing that I've done everything in my powers to accomplish my goals. If my goals are accomplished, then I am happy." To learn more about the Fitter and Faster Swim Camp, check out its Thoman noted that he loves being a part of the Fitter and Faster Swim Camp since it is a "great way for him to pass on everything that he has learned in the 25 years that he was in the pool.""Going to the Olympics was a dream of mine from a very young age," he said. "It took me 22 years to get there. It was an incredible journey, with ups and downs but it came together at the 2012 Olympic Games in London."Thoman praised his former coach David Marsh and the impact he has had on the sport of swimming. "David Marsh has coached a lot of the coaches that are coaching these days and many other Olympians. He is amazing," he said.On the impact of technology on the sport of swimming, Thoman said, "Technology is something that I encourage the swimmers to get into more. There are videos and material online that can help them with their stroke. That's awesome. I wish I had those resources in my days since I probably wouldn't have made the same mistakes that I did in high school and college with my stroke and my technique."For young and aspiring swimmers, Thoman said, "Swimming is a journey It will take you wherever you want it to. At the end of the day, every swimmer works really hard. You need to find that extra thing that will push you to the next level."While he was a backstroker for most of his athletic career, he revealed that the "butterfly" was his personal favorite stroke.He acknowledged that it was the adverse moments in his career that made him into a stronger person and athlete. "The defining moment for me was missing the 2008 Olympic Games," he said.Thoman defined the word success as follows: "Going home at the end of the day, knowing that I've done everything in my powers to accomplish my goals. If my goals are accomplished, then I am happy."To learn more about the Fitter and Faster Swim Camp, check out its official website and their Facebook page More about Nick Thoman, Olympic, Swimmer, Gold, Silver Nick Thoman Olympic Swimmer Gold Silver medalist