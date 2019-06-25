Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports Six-time Olympic medalist swimmer Matt Grevers chatted with Digital Journal about being a part of Los Angeles Current for the International Swimming League (ISL) and his swimming career. Grevers also spoke about the digital transformation of aquatics. "Los Angeles Current is another avenue to continue living this lifestyle. I would love to do this until I am 40. That would be pretty sweet. As long as I am competitive that can be a possibility," he added. Lenny Krayzelburg, former backstroker and four-time Olympic gold medalist, is serving as General Manager (GM) of the Los Angeles Current in the International Swimming League (ISL). "Lenny is the man. He's great, competitive and fun. The ISL did a great job with all of the General Managers," he said. Grevers shared his excitement to race as part of the ISL, as well as to spend time with his swimming friends. At the Olympic level, he has won four gold medals, as well as two silver medals. On winning six Olympic medals, he said, "That feels like a long time ago. I want to add to that count. It is tough to make the U.S. Olympic Swimming Team. When you do make that team, it's almost a guarantee that you will win an Olympic medal in the relay." For young and aspiring swimmers, Grevers said, "You need to have fun with it. You are getting the best value of the sport by having fun. If you are having a good time, you are winning." Each day, Grevers is motivated simply by "being able to continue living this lifestyle." "I am really enjoying it now. I am 34 years old and I am still working out for a living. I am truly blessed," he admitted. Digital transformation of the sport of swimming Regarding the impact of technology on aquatics, he said, "Technology has helped level the playing field in swimming. It gives us more information. Coaches still have a huge impact on swimmers. With social media and YouTube, information is more readily available to everybody around the world." "Technology is changing the game. Recovery is keeping us older guys in the game too. It has helped extend our careers," he said, prior to noting that he uses "recovery boots" as part of his daily routine, which helps his legs. Grevers had nothing but the kindest remarks about being a part of Olympic gold medalist Josh Davis' He thanked his fans and supporters for all of their involvement to cheer him on. "Everyone's support is important," he said, graciously. "We wouldn't be able to do what we do without the fans and supporters. I am always willing to talk, sign autographs and take photos with people." He is so enthusiastic and somebody I look up to. Josh has limitless energy."He thanked his fans and supporters for all of their involvement to cheer him on. "Everyone's support is important," he said, graciously. "We wouldn't be able to do what we do without the fans and supporters. I am always willing to talk, sign autographs and take photos with people."Grevers defined the word success as "being joyful" in life.To learn more about six-time Olympic medalist swimmer Matt Grevers, check out his Instagram page and Twitter page