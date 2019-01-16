Special By By Markos Papadatos 3 hours ago in Sports Two-time Olympic medalist swimmer Lia Neal chatted with Digital Journal about her career as a professional swimmer. She opened up about her achievements and the impact of technology on aquatics. She also won two medals at the Olympic level: a bronze in the women's 4×100 meter freestyle at the 2012 Olympic Games in London, and a silver medal in the women's 4×100 meter freestyle at the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. "Everything was a whirlwind and it happened really quickly in 2012. The second time around, I knew more about what to expect. It was definitely really fun being prepared for it and knowing what to expect," she said. For young and aspiring swimmers, she encouraged them to "have fun" with the sport. "With fun, comes hard work, and the hard work makes the fun part of it even more fun," she said. Her New Year's resolutions are to reduce her time on her cell phone this year. "I want to be more diligent with that," she said. Neal would give the following advice to her teenage self: "Live in the moment. Take it all in. Don't look too far ahead. Appreciate the moment that you are in." Digital transformation of aquatics On the impact of technology on swimming, she said, "Technology has definitely helped the sport. More people should take advantage of all the resources that we do have, and implement the technology with the underwater film. Attach a GoPro to a tripod and that can give you so much feedback that you wouldn't be able to get from anywhere else since it captures things from underwater." Earlier this month, Neal announced that joined Team FINIS, and she is looking forward to embarking on a journey with them. Neal defined the word success as "being happy" with herself and to "meet the goals" that she sets for herself. To learn more about two-time Olympic medalist and world champion swimmer Lia Neal, check out her At the 2018 Short Course Worlds in Hangzhou, China, Neal won three gold medals and one silver medal in the relay races as part of the women's U.S. swimming team. "That was a fun time. It was a really nice team," she said. "We were out there for 14 days, so it was fun getting to know people better."She also won two medals at the Olympic level: a bronze in the women's 4×100 meter freestyle at the 2012 Olympic Games in London, and a silver medal in the women's 4×100 meter freestyle at the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. "Everything was a whirlwind and it happened really quickly in 2012. The second time around, I knew more about what to expect. It was definitely really fun being prepared for it and knowing what to expect," she said.For young and aspiring swimmers, she encouraged them to "have fun" with the sport. "With fun, comes hard work, and the hard work makes the fun part of it even more fun," she said.Her New Year's resolutions are to reduce her time on her cell phone this year. "I want to be more diligent with that," she said.Neal would give the following advice to her teenage self: "Live in the moment. Take it all in. Don't look too far ahead. Appreciate the moment that you are in."On the impact of technology on swimming, she said, "Technology has definitely helped the sport. More people should take advantage of all the resources that we do have, and implement the technology with the underwater film. Attach a GoPro to a tripod and that can give you so much feedback that you wouldn't be able to get from anywhere else since it captures things from underwater."Earlier this month, Neal announced that joined Team FINIS, and she is looking forward to embarking on a journey with them.Neal defined the word success as "being happy" with herself and to "meet the goals" that she sets for herself.To learn more about two-time Olympic medalist and world champion swimmer Lia Neal, check out her official website More about Lia Neal, Olympic, Swimmer, World champion Lia Neal Olympic Swimmer World champion