New York - On November 19, Olympic gold medalist swimmer Kevin Cordes chatted with this journalist on the red carpet of the 2018 Golden Goggle Awards.

"It feels great. I am stoked to be here," Cordes said, about attending the 2018 Golden Goggle Awards. "There is a lot of good energy going on, so I am excited."

For aspiring swimmers, Cordes' advice is as follows: "Keep working hard and stay true to yourselves. Find out what your strengths are, and work on your weaknesses."

Cordes is drawn to swimming due to his competitive nature in the sport. "I love getting up and racing. I love the competition," he explained. "I love staying up on the blocks and being the man next to you," he added.

At the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Cordes won the gold medal for Team USA as part of the Men's 4 × 100 meter medley relay; moreover, Cordes also came in fourth place in the men's 100 meter breaststroke final at the Rio de Janiero Olympics, right behind fellow American swimmer Cody Miller, who claimed the bronze medal.

Cordes holds two American records to his credit in the Men's 50 meter breaststroke and the Men's 100 meter breaststroke (long course) respectively.

The 2018 Golden Goggle Awards were held at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel. In addition to honoring the best American swimmers, they also benefit the USA Swimming Foundation.