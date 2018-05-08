Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports Katie Nageotte is the 2018 U.S. Indoor Champion in the women's pole vault. She chatted with Digital Journal about her career in pole vault. Nageotte is drawn to pole vault due to its adrenaline rush. "Every time you do it, you are flying. It such a cool feeling. I love the instant excitement when you clear a bar. There is really nothing else like it," she said. "A personal best is unlike anything else." For Nageotte, the pole vault community is really tight-knit. "It is a very challenging sport, but it is a good community, with a good vibe. The girls root for each other. What it really comes down to is that it is really you against the bar," she explained. Katie Nageotte Franck Massol She shared that she is stoked to compete at Nageotte defined the word success as "Doing the best you possibly can when you are out there." Digital transformation of pole vault On the impact of technology in pole vaulter, she said, "Obviously, it has helped in terms of equipment. The poles used to be steel and bamboo, and now they are fiberglass and carbon, and they are a lot safer than they used to be. Technology has definitely helped the sport grow exponentially. With bio-mechanical analysis, they look at so many things that you would never think of. It helps you build in the areas that you are lacking." Veteran pole vaulter Bubba Sparks remarked, "I have followed Katie for a very long time. I spoke to her the morning of nationals in Albuquerque, and I told her that I always introduced or spoke of her as the next American to vault 4.88 meters. Then, she jumped 4.91 meters, and won a few hours later. When we hugged after the meet, I said 'I told you so,' and she said 'you were right.' Look for much bigger things from her as she and coach Brad Walker continue their work." 