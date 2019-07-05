Special By By Markos Papadatos 25 mins ago in Sports Four-time Olympic medalist Kaitlin Sandeno chatted with Digital Journal about serving as a General Manager of DC Trident of the International Swimming League (ISL). With the ISL, she hopes that the sport of swimming will gain more popularity and won't be something that people look forward to only every four years (for two weeks) during the Summer Olympic Games. "We have proof that people enjoy watching swimming. We want to be able to use our platform to help elevate our swimmers and the sport," she said. On her roster of DC Trident swimmers, Sandeno said, "I am really proud of our team and what we are putting together. Also, the culture that we are developing and people seeing our vision. I have really strong swimmers and they are really awesome people: they are so proud and excited. They have great ideas and it is such a pleasure to work with them." Sandeno revealed that she has a new book coming out on July 15 entitled "Golden Glow: How Kaitlin Sandeno Achieved Gold in the Pool and in Life." "It is a pretty surreal moment and something I've wanted to do for quite some time. It came together three years ago," she said. She also spoke very highly about the USA Swimming Foundation and their work to promote drowning prevention. "I just can't stress enough the importance of being water safe," she said. "I really admire all the work that the USA Swimming Foundation is doing to spread that message. Drowning is something that we can prevent. I love the USA Swimming Foundation's mission and what it stands for." Sandeno also praised Olympian Josh Davis and all the work that he is doing with his To learn more about four-time Olympic medalist Kaitlin Sandeno, check out her On being a General Manager of DC Trident, Sandeno said, "It's an honor. It really is. It comes with a lot of work but it's really exciting. I take it with a lot of pride, that's for sure."With the ISL, she hopes that the sport of swimming will gain more popularity and won't be something that people look forward to only every four years (for two weeks) during the Summer Olympic Games. "We have proof that people enjoy watching swimming. We want to be able to use our platform to help elevate our swimmers and the sport," she said.On her roster of DC Trident swimmers, Sandeno said, "I am really proud of our team and what we are putting together. Also, the culture that we are developing and people seeing our vision. I have really strong swimmers and they are really awesome people: they are so proud and excited. They have great ideas and it is such a pleasure to work with them."Sandeno revealed that she has a new book coming out on July 15 entitled "Golden Glow: How Kaitlin Sandeno Achieved Gold in the Pool and in Life." "It is a pretty surreal moment and something I've wanted to do for quite some time. It came together three years ago," she said.She also spoke very highly about the USA Swimming Foundation and their work to promote drowning prevention. "I just can't stress enough the importance of being water safe," she said. "I really admire all the work that the USA Swimming Foundation is doing to spread that message. Drowning is something that we can prevent. I love the USA Swimming Foundation's mission and what it stands for."Sandeno also praised Olympian Josh Davis and all the work that he is doing with his Breakout Swim Clinic . "Basically, Josh is Captain America, and every time I get to spend time with him I am so inspired, motivated and refreshed. He is so enthusiastic about our sport and it really shines through. It is such an honor to work with him. He is such a sincere and genuine person. It is people like him that make our sport look good," she said.To learn more about four-time Olympic medalist Kaitlin Sandeno, check out her official website More about Kaitlin Sandeno, Olympic, medalist, General manager, dc trident Kaitlin Sandeno Olympic medalist General manager dc trident International Swimmi...