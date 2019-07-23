Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports Two-time Olympic medalist swimmer Jimmy Feigen chatted with Digital Journal about being a part of the Breakout Swim Clinic and offered his advice to young and aspiring swimmers. He also discussed how technology has changed the sport of swimming. "Being a part of swim clinics allows me to relive those moments and hopefully inspire kids," he added. On being a part of Olympian Josh Davis' Feigen praised the USA Swimming Foundation for being an "incredible program" with regard to promoting water safety and drowning prevention. "They are leading the forefront of drowning prevention. It has been incredible to see how wide they can spread that message. Drowning is something that affects us all. It is preventable but crazy how often it happens," he said. "I hope to continue to watch the USA Swimming Foundation take over that area and be a part of it in any way that I can," he said. "They are saving lives and building champions. It's a win-win for everybody." Two-time Olympic medalist swimmer Jimmy Feigen with his goggles on. Photo Courtesy of Jimmy Feigen Back in his competitive career, Feigen was motivated by his desire to make the people around him proud: his parents, his coaches, his friends, and his country. "There was so much to swim for. I had a lot of motivates to swim," he admitted. "Being around inspiring people made every practice worth it." On the impact of technology on the sport of swimming, he said, "First off, I think it's incredible with what they've done with all of the live feeds. I can't believe that I can watch any swimming event anywhere in the world online, so that's incredible." For young and aspiring swimmers, he encouraged them to "keep their head in the pool." "There are days when it's going to be harder and there are days when it's going to be easier," he said. "Every day just showing up is 90 percent of the battle. Just show up and do your best." "Technology gives easy access to things and there is an information overload," he said. He also praised the Olympic Committee in Colorado and how they are analyzing athletes and that are furnishing them with biomechanical data on muscle mass, muscle fiber, and density. "They will give you all the knowledge you want these days," he said. At the moment, Feigen is a third-year law school student at the University of Texas School of Law. He is gearing up to take the BAR examination this summer. He defined the word success as "accomplishing a personal goal" whether it's a big goal or a small one. "To have the dedication and determination to achieve it is something to be proud of," he said. Feigen was featured in the 2012 parody of Carly Rae Jepsen's "Call Me Maybe" that featured the U.S. Olympic Swimming Team. "That was a throwback moment. That was so much fun," he admitted. For his fans and supporters that were a part of his swimming journey, he said, "Thank you so much for all the crazy, incredible support. I am so grateful to have all the people out there supporting what I was doing. It was really a dream come true and every day was a great day when you are training for the USA. I really appreciated it." To learn more about two-time Olympic medalist swimmer Jimmy Feigen, follow him on At the 2012 Olympic Games in London, Feigen won the silver medal in the 4×100 meter freestyle relay, as part of Team USA, and four years later, at the Rio de Janeiro Summer Olympic Games, he won the gold medal in the same relay race with Team USA. "That was a dream come true. It was exactly what I was working on for two decades. They were the pinnacle of my career. For his fans and supporters that were a part of his swimming journey, he said, "Thank you so much for all the crazy, incredible support. I am so grateful to have all the people out there supporting what I was doing. It was really a dream come true and every day was a great day when you are training for the USA. I really appreciated it."