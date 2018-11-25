New York
On November 19, competitive swimmer Ella Eastin chatted with this journalist on the red carpet of the 2018 Golden Goggle Awards.
The 2018 Golden Goggle ceremony was held at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel in Manhattan. In addition to honoring the achievements of American swimmers, the Golden Goggle Awards benefit the USA Swimming Foundation.
A native of Irvine, California, Eastin was nominated for the coveted "Perseverance Award" alongside fellow swimmers Micah Sumrall and Katie McLaughlin.
On being at the 2018 Golden Goggle Awards, Eastin said, "It feels amazing. This is an event that I've always wanted to come to. Even as a young swimmer, I am very grateful for the opportunity, and I am excited to see what tonight brings."
For aspiring swimmers, Eastin's advice is as follows: "Trust in the process, and try to find things to enjoy along the way."
Each day, Eastin acknowledged that she is motivated by the goals that she sets for herself. "My goals change frequently, so that helps, and they keep me interested. It is important to have lofty but attainable goals. Believing in yourself is also important," the 21-year-old swimmer said.
To learn more about competitive swimmer Ella Eastin, follow her on Twitter and on Instagram.
For more information on USA Swimming, visit its official website.