Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports Super Bowl champion and NFL veteran wide receiver Bennie Fowler chatted with Digital Journal about his latest endeavors. "There are a lot of things that went into winning the Super Bowl: sacrifice, discipline, hard work, dedication, and then, reaping the rewards was just so incredible. It was a great moment. The Denver Broncos were an amazing team: a lot of good players on that team and some Hall of Famers," he said. "The prize is in the journey. That's something that I wear on my wrist every day," he added. "A friend of mine passed away four years ago in a car accident, Mike Sadler, and his mom set up a foundation for him, the He is drawn to the sport of football since "one needs to show up every single day and put in the work." "You have to play at 100 miles per hour. You need to play fast and you need to play with intensity, otherwise, you will stand out like a sore thumb," he said. On his daily motivations, he said, "I am motivated by my family, friends, my fiancee, and everybody that's close to me. They all motivate me." Regarding the impact of technology on the sport of football, he said, "Having tablets on the sidelines makes things a little bit different. You can look at the pictures on these tablets, and the communication in the helmets is unique, and it makes the game run smoother and faster. Also, our strength staff has all the information for metrics." On his career-defining moments, he said, "There were many moments in my career. A couple of moments were at Michigan State where we played against Notre Dame. I got benched at Michigan State a couple of times. That defined me because I didn't give up and I persevered. As a result, I was able to come out stronger as a player and as a person. Adversity definitely helps mold us." His plans for the rest of the year, hopefully, once the COVID-19 pandemic starts subsiding, is to "continue to get better as a player and as a person." "I want the next team that I will be on to give them my effort and help them win the championship," he said. For young and aspiring football players, he encouraged them "to continue to build on their strengths." "Also, pick out a weakness that you have and try to improve on that glaring weakness every single day," he said. He has inked a management deal with On the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, "Growth." In his spare time, he is involved with being an entrepreneur and launching his business to help people achieve high performances and their goals in record times. "I am working on my public speaking and on my keynote speeches," he said. "I am also enjoys time with family and friends as much as I can." The Super Bowl champ defined the word success as "living your life and your purpose every single day." "Being the best version of yourself and understanding the development and processes that you are going through, and putting the energy and passion in it every single day," he said. For his fans, Fowler said, "I hope everybody is staying safe and positive. This is the time to stretch yourself as a person and grow mentally and physically. Just push yourself to new heights and new limits. When this pandemic is over, don't go back to work the same person you left. Hopefully, you will get better as a person." To learn more about Bennie Fowler, follow him on Fowler played in all 16 regular-season games for the Denver Broncos, and he ended the 2015 season with 16 receptions for 203 yards. In February of 2016, he was an integral part of the Denver Broncos team that won Super Bowl 50. "Winning the Super Bowl was incredible," he admitted. When this pandemic is over, don't go back to work the same person you left. Hopefully, you will get better as a person."To learn more about Bennie Fowler, follow him on Instagram , and on LinkedIn