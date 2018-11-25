Email
article imageMeet Andrew Seliskar: Golden Goggle 'Breakout Performer' nominee Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Sports
New York - On November 19, competitive swimmer Andrew Seliskar chatted with this journalist on the red carpet of the 2018 Golden Goggle Awards, which took place in New York.
Seliskar was nominated in two Golden Goggle categories, including "Breakout Performer of the Year," alongside Austin Katz, Michael Andrew and Zach Harting.
In addition, Seliskar was part of the 4 x 200 meter freestyle relay, along with team-mates Blake Pieroni, Zachary Apple and Townley Haas, which was one of the two relay races nominated for "Relay Performance of the Year." The Golden Goggle Awards benefit the USA Swimming Foundation.
At the 2018 Pan Pacific Championships, Seliskar won the gold medal for Team USA in the 4 x 200 meter freestyle relay, and he won the silver medal in the Men's 200 meter freestyle, behind fellow American swimmer Townley Haas. At the Phillips 66 National Swimming Championships this past summer, Seliskar won the gold in the 200 meter freestyle, and the bronze in the 200 meter individual medley. "Those competitions were a ton of fun," he admitted.
On being at the Golden Goggles, Seliskar said, "It's amazing. This is the one time of year where I feel like there are so many people from USA Swimming under the same roof. It's a great opportunity to meet other fantastic swimmers."
Each day, Seliskar shared that he is motivated by his team-mates. "The Cal training environment is really fun," he said. "Every morning I wake up, and I am fired up to swim fast. It is great being in a competitive environment."
Seliskar noted that he is finishing up school next semester. "I am planning on rounding out that chapter in my life," he said. "Then, I will be getting ready for the World Championships in the summer."
The 22-year-old swimmer defined the word success as "Personal achievement." "Reaching my goals and making everyone, especially my friends and family back home, proud. I want to do it for them," he said.
For more information on USA Swimming, visit its official website.
