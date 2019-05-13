Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports Andrew McCuiston, the president of the Goldfish Swim School, chatted with Digital Journal, which helps raise awareness on water safety and drowning prevention. He shared that he is excited about his partnership with the USA Swimming Foundation. "There are a lot of companies that have passions and visions. We are so fortunate that we get to partner with a great organization," he said. "May is Water Safety Awareness Month and we are trying to raise a lot of money for the foundation. This is a partnership that we see lasting a very long time and for years and years. We see it developing over time and only getting better." "We hope to continue to make a big impact in creative ways so that the USA Swimming Foundation and the Goldfish Swim School are meeting their goals," he added. Olympic gold medalist Ryan Murphy partners with Goldfish Swim School Goldfish Swim School Most recently, the Goldfish Swim School partnered with He shared that one of their company goals is to be a "tech-forward" company. "Traditionally, swimming is not a very technology-driven business," he said. "A lot of what we do has been around for millions of years, just basic water safety instruction. We are trying to differentiate our business by turbocharging the technology side of this business so that our members can experience swim lessons but also experience the ease of enrollment." "People have to show up for swim lessons. There is no way that it's going to be taught online," he said. "We want to use technology in ways to interact with our members and that's a huge opportunity for us." "We just implemented a new registration software and we partnered with Salesforce for tracking our leads. Now, everything is in front of our faces thanks to technology, and it is making our interactions with our members that much better," he said. "We are also using technology for coaching and teaching our instructors. That way, our employees always stay trained and top-notch in what we are doing." Andrew McCuiston, president of Goldfish Swim School, and Chris McCuiston, CEO and co-founder of Goldfish Swim School Goldfish Swim School On his definition of the word success, he said, "Personal success in my life is influencing my family in the best way possible. Without family, success means nothing. Success, on the business side, is me influencing my team to help support our franchise growth." For more information on the Goldfish Swim School, visit its Read More: Digital Journal chatted with Chris and Jenny McCuiston and family at the Goldfish Swim School Goldfish Swim School "As president of the company, I am the integrator," he said. "Chris McCuiston is the CEO and visionary. Success, on the business side, is me influencing my team to help support our franchise growth."For more information on the Goldfish Swim School, visit its official website and their Facebook page