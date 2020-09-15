Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Sports American swimmer Maxime Rooney chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about competing in the second season of the International Swimming League (ISL). "It's awesome to be on a team with Lenny as the General Manager. Obviously, he was an incredible athlete, and it's a great partnership. I trust him and I know he will do what's best for me, as an athlete, and for the team," he said. Each day, he is motivated by the swim goals that he sets for himself. "When I'm in the water, I just really want to do my best because it feels really good," he said. "Essentially, I'm motivated by my family's love and I have a great team, who are my second family as well." On being a swimmer in the digital age, he said, "First, we get some great photos because there are some great photographers in swimming. In regard to video analysis, I'm a very technical person, so I love the opportunity to watch myself and others swim since I get to see what other swimmers are doing right and what is making them fast. Video analysis is very effective with that." Maxime Rooney Jack Spitser For young and aspiring swimmers, he encouraged them to listen to their coaches, set up a plan with them and create a great partnership. Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, Rooney responded, "Elevate." "It's a time for me to do my best in all areas of my life whether it's in swimming, school or my family," he said. In 2015, Rooney set a world junior record at the FINA World Junior Swimming Championships in the 4 × 200 meter freestyle relay with his teammates. "It was an incredible feeling because it was something that I believed that I could achieve. I was ecstatic," he admitted. Maxime Rooney Jack Spitser For his fans and supporters, Rooney said, "I love you, thank you. I like to give out advice to them on social media." Rooney defined the word success as "doing his best and being satisfied with the outcome knowing that he did his best." To learn more about Maxime Rooney, follow him on Instagram StayWavy #Budapest A post shared by Maxime Rooney (@maximerooney) on Sep 9, 2020 at 2:00pm PDT Rooney is thrilled to have signed with the Los Angeles Current in the sophomore season of the ISL with Lenny Krayzelburg as the team's General Manager. "I am super excited. It will be a great opportunity to race, especially at such an elite level. It's a great opportunity to train and to get better," he exclaimed."It's awesome to be on a team with Lenny as the General Manager. Obviously, he was an incredible athlete, and it's a great partnership. I trust him and I know he will do what's best for me, as an athlete, and for the team," he said.Each day, he is motivated by the swim goals that he sets for himself. "When I'm in the water, I just really want to do my best because it feels really good," he said. "Essentially, I'm motivated by my family's love and I have a great team, who are my second family as well."On being a swimmer in the digital age, he said, "First, we get some great photos because there are some great photographers in swimming. In regard to video analysis, I'm a very technical person, so I love the opportunity to watch myself and others swim since I get to see what other swimmers are doing right and what is making them fast. Video analysis is very effective with that."For young and aspiring swimmers, he encouraged them to listen to their coaches, set up a plan with them and create a great partnership.Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, Rooney responded, "Elevate." "It's a time for me to do my best in all areas of my life whether it's in swimming, school or my family," he said.In 2015, Rooney set a world junior record at the FINA World Junior Swimming Championships in the 4 × 200 meter freestyle relay with his teammates. "It was an incredible feeling because it was something that I believed that I could achieve. I was ecstatic," he admitted.For his fans and supporters, Rooney said, "I love you, thank you. I like to give out advice to them on social media."Rooney defined the word success as "doing his best and being satisfied with the outcome knowing that he did his best."To learn more about Maxime Rooney, follow him on Instagram and check out his Facebook page More about Maxime Rooney, Swimmer, los angeles current, isl Maxime Rooney Swimmer los angeles current isl