By By Markos Papadatos 33 mins ago in Sports Three-time Olympic gold medalist Rowdy Gaines has a major reason to be proud. He is headed to the Masters International Swimming Hall of Fame. This event is in conjunction with the United States Aquatic Sports convention, and this year's induction ceremony is open to the public and free. In Masters swimming, Gaines smashed 26 FINA Masters world records, 19 of which were in a long-course pool and seven of which were in a short-course pool. His 200 meter freestyle world record in the 30-34 age group has stood the test of time. He set that world record back in 1989 and it still stands to this day. He has been recognized by the following Halls of Fame: the International Swimming Hall of Fame, the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame, the Florida Sports Hall of Fame and the U.S. Olympic Hall of Fame. To learn more about Rowdy Gaines, check out his Read More: This past May, Rowdy Gaines sat down and chatted with This year's Masters International Swimming Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place on September 13, 2019, in St. Louis, Missouri.This event is in conjunction with the United States Aquatic Sports convention, and this year's induction ceremony is open to the public and free.In Masters swimming, Gaines smashed 26 FINA Masters world records, 19 of which were in a long-course pool and seven of which were in a short-course pool. His 200 meter freestyle world record in the 30-34 age group has stood the test of time. He set that world record back in 1989 and it still stands to this day. Gaines is an ambassador of the USA Swimming Foundation and he is a swimming analyst for ESPN and NBC Sports.He has been recognized by the following Halls of Fame: the International Swimming Hall of Fame, the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame, the Florida Sports Hall of Fame and the U.S. Olympic Hall of Fame.To learn more about Rowdy Gaines, check out his official homepage : This past May, Rowdy Gaines sat down and chatted with Digital Journal at a hotel in Manhattan, where he spoke about the USA Swimming Foundation and the "Make A Splash Tour." More about Rowdy Gaines, Masters International Swimming Hall of Fame, Olympic, Swimmer Rowdy Gaines Masters Internationa... Olympic Swimmer