Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports Scottish swimmer Mark Szaranek chatted with Digital Journal about being a part of the Cali Condors of the International Swimming League (ISL) and the upcoming finale in Las Vegas.

"It feels really good to be a part of the Cali Condors," he said. "I am looking forward to the ISL meet in Las Vegas. It is going to be fun. Also, I've never been to Las Vegas before, but I've heard good things about it."

On December 20 and 21, the ISL grand finale will take place in Las Vegas, where the Cali Condors will be competing against the Los Angeles Current, the Energy Standard and London Roar.

He complimented the team's General Manager for being "great." "Jason [Lezak] is great to have around. His race at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing is legendary. It is one of the greatest races of all time," he said.

On his motivations, he said, "With this being an Olympic season, motivation comes really easy this year."

He praised Coach Gregg Troy for being his coach for five years at the University at Florida (UF). "Gregg Troy is one of the best in the world and I am so glad he is the Head Coach of the Cali Condors as well," he said.

For young and aspiring swimmers, Szaranek encouraged them to believe in their own abilities. "It is important to believe in yourselves," he underscored.

Regarding the impact of technology on the sport of swimming, he said, "Technology is pretty helpful. We have sports scientists that we work with every day. We look at our stroke underwater, we analyze the races and we look at stroke counts and stroke rates, so we can tweak little things. Technology is a big deal."

He shared that he uses NormaTec for recovery purposes. Szaranek listed the individual medley (IM) as his favorite stroke. "I like them all," he admitted.

For his fans and supporters, Szaranek said, "Thank you for your support. Hopefully, I will see them in Las Vegas, and hopefully, in the Olympics."

The 24-year-old athlete defined the word success as setting goals and achieving them.

To learn more about Scottish swimmer Mark Szaranek, follow him on Instagram and on Twitter