Marcelo Chierighini to compete for New York Breakers in the ISL

By Markos Papadatos     47 mins ago in Sports
Brazilian professional swimmer Marcelo Chierighini will be competing for the New York Breakers in the International Swimming League (ISL)
A 28 year-old-swimmer, Chierighini hails from São Paulo, Brazil. He will be a part of the New York Breakers, where Michael Andrew is the Vice Captain and Co-owner, while his mother, Tina Andrew, serves as the General Manager (GM).
At the 2017 World Championships in Budapest, Chierighini won the silver medal for Brazil in the men's 4×100 meter freestyle relay. They also won the bronze medal in the 4×100 meter freestyle relay at the 2018 Short Course Worlds in Hangzhou, China. Brazil also won the 4×100 meter freestyle relay at the Pan Pacific Championships in Tokyo last summer.
At the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Chierighini competed in three finals at the Olympics in front of his home crowd. In the men's 100 meter freestyle race, he finished in eighth place with a time of 48.41 seconds. In the men's 4×100 meter freestyle relay, Brazil came in fifth place, while in the men's 4×100 meter medley relay, they finished in sixth place.
To learn more about Brazilian competitive swimmer Marcelo Chierighini, check out his official Facebook page and his official homepage.
