Brazilian swimmer Marcelo Chierighini chatted with Digital Journal about the new International Swimming League (ISL), competing for the New York Breakers and his daily motivations.

On competing for the New York Breakers in the ISL. "It feels really good. I want to be part of something new. The ISL is great for the sport of swimming," Chierighini said. "I am very excited because I am joining a great team. We have great swimmers in the New York Breakers."

Chierighini had nothing but the kindest remarks about General Manager Tina Andrew. "Tina is great. She has been working really hard with everybody and I know it's a lot of work. There are a lot of swimmers and a lot of people involved. She takes really good care of us," he exclaimed.

He also complimented professional swimmer Michael Andrew, who is the Vice Captain of the team, and praised him for his versatility. "Michael can swim multiple events and he is really good and really fast," he said. "Michael can score a lot of points for us."

In August of 2019, Chierighini won four medals at the Pan American Games, two of which were gold and the remaining two were silver.

Regarding his daily motivations, he said, "I am motivated to have moments just like the ones I had at the Pan American Games. To earn a spot in the highest level of the podium. The feeling of touching the wall first and winning a medal is one that is hard to beat."

On the impact of technology on the sport of swimming, Chierighini said, "I feel that technology hasn't had a huge effect of swimming, except years back with the bodysuits. Now, the bodysuits are gone."

Chierighini shared that he uses technology for recovery purposes with NormaTec, massage guns and even electric shocks to recover. "We also use some laser to help heal," he said.

For young and aspiring swimmers, he said, "Don't overthink and don't overdo it. Have a little more fun because swimming is a very mental sport and it can beat you down. It can be frustrating at times. If you push yourself too much, you can get even more frustrated. Just try to enjoy the sport more. It is important to take it easy sometimes."

Chierighini defined the word success as "achieving his goals and being happy with himself." "Enjoying the journey and being fulfilled with your life," he said.

For his fans, he said, "Keep following me. Thank you for all the support and the messages. Those really me. Keep riding with me."