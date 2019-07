Olympic gold medalist Jason Lezak , who is regarded as the greatest relay anchor of all time, serves as the General Manager of the Cali Condors Joining Comerford on the Cali Condors team are such athletes as Bowe Becker, Mitch Larkin, Jack Cartwright, Kacper Majchrzak,Melanie Margalis, Kelsi Dahlia, Hali Flickinger , John Shebat, Townley Haas, Olivia Smoliga, Andrew Wilson and Lilly King , among others.For more information on the Cali Condors, check out their official Facebook page To learn more about Mallory Comerford, follow her on Instagram and on Twitter : Mallory Comerford chatted with Digital Journal on the red carpet of the 2018 Golden Goggle Awards in New York.