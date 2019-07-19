Olympic gold medalist Jason Lezak
, who is regarded as the greatest relay anchor of all time, serves as the General Manager of the Cali Condors
.
Joining Comerford on the Cali Condors team are such athletes as Bowe Becker, Mitch Larkin, Jack Cartwright, Kacper Majchrzak,
Melanie Margalis, Kelsi Dahlia, Hali Flickinger
, John Shebat, Townley Haas, Olivia Smoliga, Andrew Wilson and Lilly King
, among others.
: Mallory Comerford chatted with Digital Journal
on the red carpet of the 2018 Golden Goggle Awards in New York.