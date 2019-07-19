Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageMallory Comerford signs with Jason Lezak, the Cali Condors in ISL

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     54 mins ago in Sports
World champion swimmer Mallory Comerford has signed with the Cali Condors in the new International Swimming League (ISL).
Olympic gold medalist Jason Lezak, who is regarded as the greatest relay anchor of all time, serves as the General Manager of the Cali Condors.
Joining Comerford on the Cali Condors team are such athletes as Bowe Becker, Mitch Larkin, Jack Cartwright, Kacper Majchrzak,
Melanie Margalis, Kelsi Dahlia, Hali Flickinger, John Shebat, Townley Haas, Olivia Smoliga, Andrew Wilson and Lilly King, among others.
For more information on the Cali Condors, check out their official Facebook page.
To learn more about Mallory Comerford, follow her on Instagram and on Twitter.
Read More: Mallory Comerford chatted with Digital Journal on the red carpet of the 2018 Golden Goggle Awards in New York.
More about mallory comerford, isl, World champion, Swimmer
 
Sports Video
Latest News
Top News
Taliban kill 25 Afghan elite commandos in clash
Smith & Thell talk 'Hotel Walls' single, inspirations, streaming Special
Israel spyware firm can mine data from social media: FT
New EU chief must piece together diverse top team
Trump blames 'crazed' media for rally taunt backlash
Strong quake shakes Athens, knocks out phone service
Panic as strong quake shakes Athens
Merkel says Greta Thunberg 'drove us' to move on climate change
Tehran dismisses US claim of destroying Iranian drone
Review: Angelina Alexon releases hypnotic pop single 'All We Need' Special