American swimmer Makayla Sargent chatted with Digital Journal about winning the gold medal at World University Games in Napoli, Italy. She also spoke about how technology has changed the sport of swimming. "It was honestly a dream come true. Now, I am excited to get back to training to see what this next year has to come," she exclaimed. On her plans for the future, she said, "I have always liked to have a complete plan for the future, but in the last year or so I have learned that no matter how much you plan, things change." "Last year, I would have never guessed that I would be representing Team USA and bringing back a medal. The only things I know for sure is that I will be finishing my degree and continuing to swim as long as it makes me happy," she explained. When asked what motivates her each day, she responded, "Having a great relationship with teammates and coaches is what I find to help me stay motivated and smiling, especially through the hard training." "Also, having specific goals to reach for at each practice helps me focus on one practice at a time and not get to caught up in the future," she added. For young and aspiring swimmers, she said, "The sport of swimming can get mentally and physically challenging at times so I think the most important thing is to just make sure you are enjoying what you are doing. There is also no such thing as dreaming too big. Happiness and belief are the keys to fast swimming." Digital transformation of aquatics On the impact of technology on the sport of swimming, she said, "The time standards and level of competition keep continuing to increase each year, so I think technology has become something swimmers use to get to the next level. In particular, watching race video to break down race specifics and pick up on small things to change for the next race." "Recovery is also a big aspect of performance so technology has given us many options for fast recovery," she added. Regarding her use of technology in her daily routine as a swimmer, she said, "I think I use technology the most for treatment and recovery. After practices, it's nice to have options for different ways to prepare my body for the next training session." On her definition of the word success, she said, "Success means a lot of different things to me, but I think the most important aspect of evaluating one's success is on how happy your outcome makes you feel." "There is nothing like the feeling of when I touch the wall after a race and see a personal best next to my name and that smile on my face is what I would say is my definition of success," she said. For her fans and supporters, Sargent concluded, "I can't thank them enough. After practices, it's nice to have options for different ways to prepare my body for the next training session."On her definition of the word success, she said, "Success means a lot of different things to me, but I think the most important aspect of evaluating one's success is on how happy your outcome makes you feel.""There is nothing like the feeling of when I touch the wall after a race and see a personal best next to my name and that smile on my face is what I would say is my definition of success," she said.For her fans and supporters, Sargent concluded, "I can't thank them enough. My family and friends have been there for me no matter what. They have believed in me even when I didn't believe in myself and I definitely would not be where I am today without all of their love and support."