Acclaimed long-distance runner Camille Herron, the world's greatest ultrarunner, will be in Coos Bay, Oregon, in the week of November 20. Herron is a three-time world champion and she holds five world records to her credit. Throughout her impressive career in athletics, Herron was the winner of the 2017 Comrades Marathon, and she holds multiple world best times at ultramarathon distances; moreover, she holds the Guinness World Record for the fastest marathon race in a Superhero costume, where she was dressed as Spiderwoman. In addition, she was honored with the USA Track and Field "Ruth Anderson Ultrarunner of the Year" Award four times and Ultrarunning Magazine named Herron as its "Female Ultrarunner of the Year" back in 2017. For more information on American ultrarunner Camille Herron, check out her official homepage as well as her Facebook page, and follow her on Twitter. She will be talking to the students at Marshfield High School (MHS) about what it takes to become a modern-day champion. The public will also be afforded the opportunity to meet Herron, as well as Conor Holt, her coach, and husband on November 20, 2019, at Front Street Provisioners for a meet and greet and dinner.