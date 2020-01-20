Email
article imageLondon Roar GM is looking forward to a stronger second ISL season

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Sports
London Roar General Manager Rob Woodhouse is looking forward to a "stronger second season" in the International Swimming League (ISL).
In the inaugural season of the International Swimming League, London Roar finished in second place, and Energy Standard claimed the ISL title.
For his team, Woodhouse gathered athletes from eight other nations including Brazil, Canada, and other European countries. "It was a truly unique dynamic that worked well for the athletes and for the team. As we see in swimming teams around the world, friendships were forged that will last a lifetime," he said in a press statement.
Woodhouse was proud of his team's performance as a whole, despite them not winning the ISL team title. He shared that to come this close to winning the world time was indeed "gut-wrenching," but they did not dwell on it too much since they knew as a team that they performed well, especially on the last day. "Our final day results were close to perfect," he remarked in a press release.
The General Manager noted that the memories that were created in the last year are ones that he will never forget, and he is looking forward to seeing what else is in store for the ISL. Woodhouse and London Roar are fueled more than ever for the second ISL season.
To learn more about London Roar, check out their Facebook page and follow them on Twitter.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Brazilian swimmer Guilherme Guido, who competed for London Roar.
More about London Roar, General manager, Rob Woodhouse, Guilherme Guido, isl
