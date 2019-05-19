Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports Coos Bay - Linda Prefontaine, the sister of running legend Steve Prefontaine, chatted with Digital Journal about the 2019 Tour de Pre. 'Tour de Pre' Linda Prefontaine She shared that she has been working with an artist in Eugene, who approached her over two years ago, to create a bronze statue that they will unveil in a couple of weeks at an event in Eugene, Oregon. "This is only my third 'Tour de Pre' but I can tell you it has been a rewarding experience for me," she said. "Much more than I ever expected. I have met wonderful people, some of which have become 'friends.' I think what makes me happiest is knowing I have changed people's lives both adult and high school runners." Coos Bay Boardwalk in Oregon Linda Prefontaine She resides in Coos Bays, Oregon, and she is drawn to it due to its "natural beauty." "There is water everywhere," she admitted. "The ocean, rivers, lakes, sand dunes, are a dream for people who love the outdoors." Mural in memory of Steve Prefontaine in Coos Bay Linda Prefontaine For her brother's dedicated fans and followers from all over the world, she concluded, "I would like to say 'thank you' to all the fans who keep my brother's story alive. There is no better compliment to his legacy." To learn more about the "Tour de Pre," check out its Regarding the 2019 "Tour de Pre," Prefontaine said, "The 'Tour de Pre' will give you an appreciation not only of the beauty of our wonderful town and coast but personal stories about my brother, an opportunity to train where he did, run on Steve Prefontaine Track, visit the Pre Room to see memorabilia, a Tour de Pre bracelet and backpack and if you choose, pay your respects at his gravesite. The tour is personal and one should plan to be in Coos Bay all day."She shared that she has been working with an artist in Eugene, who approached her over two years ago, to create a bronze statue that they will unveil in a couple of weeks at an event in Eugene, Oregon."This is only my third 'Tour de Pre' but I can tell you it has been a rewarding experience for me," she said. "Much more than I ever expected. I have met wonderful people, some of which have become 'friends.' I think what makes me happiest is knowing I have changed people's lives both adult and high school runners."She resides in Coos Bays, Oregon, and she is drawn to it due to its "natural beauty." "There is water everywhere," she admitted. "The ocean, rivers, lakes, sand dunes, are a dream for people who love the outdoors."For her brother's dedicated fans and followers from all over the world, she concluded, "I would like to say 'thank you' to all the fans who keep my brother's story alive. There is no better compliment to his legacy."To learn more about the "Tour de Pre," check out its official Facebook page and the Prefontaine Productions website More about linda prefontaine, steve prefontaine, Tour de Pre, Coos bay linda prefontaine steve prefontaine Tour de Pre Coos bay