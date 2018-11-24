Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports New York - On November 19, two-time Olympic gold medalist Lilly King and four-time Olympic medalist Simone Manuel chatted at the red carpet of the 2018 Golden Goggle Awards. Two-time Olympic gold medalist and world record holder Lilly King On being a part of the 2018 Golden Goggles, King said, "It is cool. This is my third Golden Goggles, so it's my second time around being here in New York. I love being in the city and being with all my swimmer friends again." King is often featured in fellow Olympian Cody Miller's YouTube videos. "Cody's vlog allows people to get a glimpse of my normal life," she said, with a sweet laugh. "Those are always fun," she admitted. She holds two world records in the women's 50 meter and 100 meter breaststroke. "That felt good. When I accomplished the world record, it was fun," she said. Each day, King revealed that she is motivated by "food," and she defined the word success as "Winning and being happy with how she is swimming." Four-time Olympic medalist Simone Manuel At the 2016 Summer Olympic Games that were held in Rio de Janeiro, Manuel won two gold medals for Team USA in the women's 100 meter freestyle and the 4 × 100 meter medley, as well as two silver medals in the women's 50 meter freestyle and the 4 × 100 meter freestyle relay. On being at the 2018 Golden Goggle Awards, Manuel said, "It is awesome to be here, and it is always nice to celebrate USA Swimming and all of the accomplishments of the swimmers." When asked what motivates her each day, Manuel said, "I feel I have so much more to give this sport, and so much more to improve. That really motivates me every day to wake up and work really hard." Manuel's advice for young swimmers is "To dream big, and do not let anybody tell you that you cannot reach your goals." "If you believe in yourself, and you work hard, you can achieve your goals," Manuel said. She defined the word success simply as "Doing your best." "At the end of the day, even you may not win a medal, but if you know that you did your best, you can walk away feeling proud of yourself," Manuel explained. For more information on USA Swimming, check out its The 2018 award ceremony took place at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel in New York. This event benefits the USA Swimming Foundation.On being a part of the 2018 Golden Goggles, King said, "It is cool. This is my third Golden Goggles, so it's my second time around being here in New York. I love being in the city and being with all my swimmer friends again."King is often featured in fellow Olympian Cody Miller's YouTube videos. "Cody's vlog allows people to get a glimpse of my normal life," she said, with a sweet laugh. "Those are always fun," she admitted.She holds two world records in the women's 50 meter and 100 meter breaststroke. "That felt good. When I accomplished the world record, it was fun," she said.Each day, King revealed that she is motivated by "food," and she defined the word success as "Winning and being happy with how she is swimming."At the 2016 Summer Olympic Games that were held in Rio de Janeiro, Manuel won two gold medals for Team USA in the women's 100 meter freestyle and the 4 × 100 meter medley, as well as two silver medals in the women's 50 meter freestyle and the 4 × 100 meter freestyle relay.On being at the 2018 Golden Goggle Awards, Manuel said, "It is awesome to be here, and it is always nice to celebrate USA Swimming and all of the accomplishments of the swimmers."When asked what motivates her each day, Manuel said, "I feel I have so much more to give this sport, and so much more to improve. That really motivates me every day to wake up and work really hard."Manuel's advice for young swimmers is "To dream big, and do not let anybody tell you that you cannot reach your goals." "If you believe in yourself, and you work hard, you can achieve your goals," Manuel said.She defined the word success simply as "Doing your best." "At the end of the day, even you may not win a medal, but if you know that you did your best, you can walk away feeling proud of yourself," Manuel explained.For more information on USA Swimming, check out its official website More about Lilly King, simone manuel, Golden Goggle, Awards, Olympic Lilly King simone manuel Golden Goggle Awards Olympic