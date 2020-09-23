Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports Olympic gold medalist swimmer and Los Angeles Current General Manager Lenny Krayzelburg chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about the second season of the International Swimming League (ISL). "I love the ISL and its commitment to the growth of the sport and the athletes. The support component of the league is tremendous," he added, referring to the ISL Solidarity Program. Krayzelburg opened up about life during quarantine. "Personally, I have been fine," he said. "It's definitely new for all of us. As long as you can stay healthy, everything else is finding the motivation within to continue to grind. That's how I look at it." On the commonalities that he sees among champions, he said, "It's the drive to be better, to always look for ways to improve. To appreciate performances and appreciate successes but not take them for granted. In every success, you can continue to learn to be better, and I think that's the most important commonality that all champions have. They are never satisfied with ultimate success and they are always looking for ways to be better." Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, "Always Seeking Opportunities." Beryl Gastaldello and Ryan Murphy are the co-captains of the Los Angeles Current for ISL Season 2 Los Angeles Current His team's co-captains for this season are three-time Olympic gold medalist Ryan Murphy and Beryl Gastaldallo. "We are really excited. Beryl was incredible last year and very consistent with her performance. She is one of the best swimmers in the world and she belongs at this level," he said. "Ryan has been a leader from day one, he understands the sport and he understands growing the sport. He is just a well-rounded person and that goes beyond the sport. It is always good to have a conversation with him. I think he will be a great leader for our team, we have a lot of younger athletes on the team this year," he added. Krayzelburg complimented his new assistant coach, Kim Brackin, and shared that he is excited to have her on this team. She is known for her work as the Lenny Krayzelburg Photo Courtesy of Lenny Krayzelburg To learn more about the Los Angeles Current, follow them on Lenny Krayzelburg Lenny Krayzelburg Swim Academy Krayzelburg is very excited for ISL Season 2 in Budapest, Hungary. "Obviously, it will look very different because we are in the midst of a pandemic. I am excited for the sport and I'm very excited for the league, as well as for our athletes to have an opportunity to race. It is going to be a lot of fun," he said."I love the ISL and its commitment to the growth of the sport and the athletes. The support component of the league is tremendous," he added, referring to the ISL Solidarity Program.Krayzelburg opened up about life during quarantine. "Personally, I have been fine," he said. "It's definitely new for all of us. As long as you can stay healthy, everything else is finding the motivation within to continue to grind. That's how I look at it."On the commonalities that he sees among champions, he said, "It's the drive to be better, to always look for ways to improve. To appreciate performances and appreciate successes but not take them for granted. In every success, you can continue to learn to be better, and I think that's the most important commonality that all champions have. They are never satisfied with ultimate success and they are always looking for ways to be better."Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, "Always Seeking Opportunities."His team's co-captains for this season are three-time Olympic gold medalist Ryan Murphy and Beryl Gastaldallo. "We are really excited. Beryl was incredible last year and very consistent with her performance. She is one of the best swimmers in the world and she belongs at this level," he said."Ryan has been a leader from day one, he understands the sport and he understands growing the sport. He is just a well-rounded person and that goes beyond the sport. It is always good to have a conversation with him. I think he will be a great leader for our team, we have a lot of younger athletes on the team this year," he added.Krayzelburg complimented his new assistant coach, Kim Brackin, and shared that he is excited to have her on this team. She is known for her work as the head coach of the Texas women's swimming and diving coach.To learn more about the Los Angeles Current, follow them on Instagram and check them out on Facebook More about Lenny Krayzelburg, los angeles current, isl, Swim Lenny Krayzelburg los angeles current isl Swim