Krayzelburg
is leading his team, the Los Angeles Current
, to the International Swimming League (ISL) finale on December 20 and 21 in Las Vegas, where they will be competing for the title against the Cali Condors, Energy Standard and London Roar.
After he retired from competitive swimming, he still stayed actively involved in the sport. He also runs his swim schools, the SwimRight Academy championed by Lenny Krayzelburg
.
Earlier in 2019, as Digital Journal reported
, Krayzelburg was named General Manager of the Los Angeles Current, which is one of the eight swimming teams in the inaugural International Swimming League.
Most recently, Krayzelburg was featured in "Beyond the Sport" on Spectrum. In that video clip, he noted that he jumped on board as soon as he found out about the ISL and its vision.
"It provides opportunities for athletes to be able to compete year-round, and have salaries, and to be able to travel around the world," he said about the ISL, prior to noting that the league allows them to "have the exposure that their athletes deserve."
