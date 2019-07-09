Krayzelburg remarked in a press statement
, "I can't wait to show the world what my team, the LA Current, has to offer."
At the Olympic level, Krayzelburg earned three gold medals at the Olympic Games in Sydney in the 100 meter backstroke, the 200 meter backstroke, as well as the 4×100 meter medley relay; moreover, four years later, he won yet another gold medal for Team USA in the men's 4×100 meter medley relay race. In his respected career in swimming, he was also named world champion, 11-time national champion
and Pan Pacific champion. USA Swimming
honored Krayzelburg as "Swimmer of the Year" in 1999 and 2000 respectively.
His team is made up of the following professional swimmers: Kathleen Baker, Will Licon, Amy Bilquist, Felipe Lima, Michael Chadwick, Katie McLaughlin, Dylan Carter, Andi Murez, Jhennifer Conceição, Ryan Murphy, Jack Conger, Farida Osman, Ella Eastin, Blake Pieroni, Béryl Gastaldello, Josh Prenot, Margo Geer, Andrew Seliskar, Matt Grevers, Tom Shields, Leah Smith, Ryan Held, Chase Kalisz, Kendyl Stewart, Annie Lazor and Aly Tetzloff.
In other Los Angeles Current news, Digital Journal had the privilege to chat with Olympic gold medalists Ryan Held
and Matt Grevers
of Team USA.
To learn more about the Los Angeles (LA) Current, check out its official Facebook page
.
: Digital Journal chatted with Lenny Krayzelburg
this past February about the rebranding of his swim school. It is now known as the SwimRight Academy championed by Lenny Krayzelburg.