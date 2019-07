By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports Four-time Olympic gold medalist Lenny Krayzelburg is the General Manager of the Los Angeles Current of the new professional swimming league, the International Swimming League (ISL). At the Olympic level, Krayzelburg earned three gold medals at the Olympic Games in Sydney in the 100 meter backstroke, the 200 meter backstroke, as well as the 4×100 meter medley relay; moreover, four years later, he won yet another gold medal for Team USA in the men's 4×100 meter medley relay race. In his respected career in swimming, he was also named world champion, His team is made up of the following professional swimmers: Kathleen Baker, Will Licon, Amy Bilquist, Felipe Lima, Michael Chadwick, Katie McLaughlin, Dylan Carter, Andi Murez, Jhennifer Conceição, Ryan Murphy, Jack Conger, Farida Osman, Ella Eastin, Blake Pieroni, Béryl Gastaldello, Josh Prenot, Margo Geer, Andrew Seliskar, Matt Grevers, Tom Shields, Leah Smith, Ryan Held, Chase Kalisz, Kendyl Stewart, Annie Lazor and Aly Tetzloff. In other Los Angeles Current news, Digital Journal had the privilege to chat with Olympic gold medalists To learn more about the Los Angeles (LA) Current, check out its official Read More: Digital Journal chatted with Krayzelburg remarked in a press statement , "I can't wait to show the world what my team, the LA Current, has to offer."At the Olympic level, Krayzelburg earned three gold medals at the Olympic Games in Sydney in the 100 meter backstroke, the 200 meter backstroke, as well as the 4×100 meter medley relay; moreover, four years later, he won yet another gold medal for Team USA in the men's 4×100 meter medley relay race. In his respected career in swimming, he was also named world champion, 11-time national champion and Pan Pacific champion. USA Swimming honored Krayzelburg as "Swimmer of the Year" in 1999 and 2000 respectively.His team is made up of the following professional swimmers: Kathleen Baker, Will Licon, Amy Bilquist, Felipe Lima, Michael Chadwick, Katie McLaughlin, Dylan Carter, Andi Murez, Jhennifer Conceição, Ryan Murphy, Jack Conger, Farida Osman, Ella Eastin, Blake Pieroni, Béryl Gastaldello, Josh Prenot, Margo Geer, Andrew Seliskar, Matt Grevers, Tom Shields, Leah Smith, Ryan Held, Chase Kalisz, Kendyl Stewart, Annie Lazor and Aly Tetzloff.In other Los Angeles Current news, Digital Journal had the privilege to chat with Olympic gold medalists Ryan Held and Matt Grevers of Team USA.To learn more about the Los Angeles (LA) Current, check out its official Facebook page : Digital Journal chatted with Lenny Krayzelburg this past February about the rebranding of his swim school. It is now known as the SwimRight Academy championed by Lenny Krayzelburg. More about Lenny Krayzelburg, Matt grevers, LA Current, los angeles current, isl Lenny Krayzelburg Matt grevers LA Current los angeles current isl Olympic Swimmers Swimming